Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
...at a Drew University event...Wednesday night. Over a 75-minute speech and question-and-answer session, Kelly laid out, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings with Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, illegal immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media....
On Eddie Gallagher: “The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly said. “Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.” https://t.co/sSB8w0MuaX
Here is the FULL BACKSTORY on how Bloomberg's massive meme campaign came together https://t.co/SYB2Ubd2ds— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 13, 2020
And: New research from @krchhabra reminds us that surprise bills remain common. His paper looked at elective surgeries and found that 20% of patients with in-network surgeons and hospitals still got stuck with an out-of-network bill. https://t.co/Gwd9wg8sKW
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
oy, he's always outdoing the underlings:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:35am
And our sexually confused times:
Cancelled, not cancelled: https://spectator.us/cant-cancel-truth-canceled-meghan-murphy/
Space (gender) wars: an astro-terf comedy in 4 sur-reels - https://janeclarejones.com/2018/11/13/the-annals-of-the-terf-wars/
Pictures? You want to see the pictures? (we tried to warn you - you can't unsee once been seen): https://glinner.co.uk/photo-of-the-year/
Father Ted creator creates Loch Nessian fugue for genetic evolutionary feud-al mashup, drop your logic at the door: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7982837/How-hated-man-internet-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:07am
That is a most excellent collection of links you got there!
1. Murphy speaketh truth that in a matter of years, a small group has seized control of not only our institutions but our minds. I see it everyday following the Tweets of major arts institutions. I know now much better what the Red Scare must have been like, a descent all at once of everyone in the field into a train of thought that seems totally fear based.
2. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS: a hundred examples of the Aggressive Victimhood.I am reminded both of the petulant Trump baby and even more so, repeat discussions on Dagblog over the last several years.where a soldier supposedly fighting for tribe continually attacks bunch of liberals as strawmen.
3. NCD needs to see this! Even though it will make him tear his clothes and gnash his teeth.
4. He pegged it: thought crimes.
All makes the other part of our current world that is merely PoMo alternative facts and realities seem peaceful and tame. Lots of righteous warring going on. The guy who did the blogosphere-era cartoon with the caption that he can't go to bed yet because someone is wrong on the internet had no idea of how bad it could get.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:02pm
I have to disagree with you and PP. Despite the fact that I would be considered a TERF.I don't know enough about Murphy and Lineham to make an informed judgment but I'm always suspicious of articles by people explaining both sides of the problems they are theoretically having.
But I have real issues with the comedy routine. It's incredibly easy to write a routine in which one side looks extremist and crazy and the other side looks oh so very reasonable. I doubt any real conversation or debate on the issues would appear so one sided or derisive. I'd much prefer to see a real debate with each side presenting their case. None of the articles linked do that so frankly, I discard them all.
The article on the photo focuses almost exclusively on a photo. I really don't care at all what people choose to wear. It's not an issue at all and not a part of the debate for me. I'm sure that pictures of the first women to wear pants got the same kind of scorn.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 11:17pm
I actually got involved on Twitter for defending some supposed overstepping trans person vs a "breast feeding" wholesome defender of Rights Kate Scottow, who'd been unfairly attacked plus arrested in front of her kids. Turns out after my "wait and see" Scottow in court turned out to have defied restraint orders and used 2 more anonymous accounts to attack the Trans woman.
But on the flip side and humor aside, from what I've been reading and thinking, I think much of the "anti-Terf" argument falls apart, for the very logic that's made fun of here - not just wearing a dress, but assuming a Max Klinger overrides any female claims or inherent rights because Max says his penis doesn't matter, *she's* a woman and a discriminated-against woman no less, so has *more* rights than these vagina-carrying women.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:14am
Barr defies 7th Circuit Court
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/02/12/a-conservative-judge-d...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:45am
Trump Tax Supreme Court hearing set for same day as Barr's Congressional appearanc
https://www.accountingtoday.com/articles/trump-tax-fight-faces-new-urgen...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:48am