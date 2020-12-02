Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
And: New research from @krchhabra reminds us that surprise bills remain common. His paper looked at elective surgeries and found that 20% of patients with in-network surgeons and hospitals still got stuck with an out-of-network bill. https://t.co/Gwd9wg8sKW— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) February 12, 2020
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 8:38pm
This can easily happen if you are Medicare age but chose to go with a Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C.) Because if you are in a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have chosen to be covered by private insurance instead of plain vanilla Medicare and are subject to a limited network of providers.
The alternative, in order to retain freedom of choice that is available with plain vanilla Medicare, is to either pay the many deductibles, including 20% of all provider services except hospitalization, or buy an expensive Supplemental Insurance Plan.
Medicare Advantage Plans avoid high cost by forcing you to use a limited network where they have negotiated the in-plan provider's prices way down. (Still some trickily retain high co-pays for certain kinds of procedures or doctors because they couldn't find any willing to bargain, and they often hide this kind of thing, hard to find until they say that you're only covered 50% for this.)
Current Medicare is certainly not what's being sold by the Dem candidates as "Medicare for all."They are talking the Medicare of like 20 years ago. Current Medicare is a mess, actually, and far from covers everything. And the premiums one still has to pay are not cheap. Ask anyone who has had to sign up for it lately.
