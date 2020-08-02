Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
Comments
Yeah, doh, it's that "I have a dream" thing. It's the 21st century, wtf are people still doing tribalizing by skin color? We got all other kinda tribes now, you can even create your own on the internet. The internet doesn't even know you're really a dog (as long as you make sure your device's camera is not hacked, that is...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:19am
I took it more that as soon as conditions change a bit, it works against him/them. Like a black guy with a white Parisian wife and a daughter - does he want her to be black, white, or just a little girl? Interesting that it's an ethnic Pakistani raised in the US who prolly has little to gain by worrying too much about his inherited religion and akin color vs just writing great journalism about whatever. Or JLo can get Spanish parts when they stop letting whites take them until Mexicans start complaining - will further fragmentation help or hurt?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 4:28am
I didn't mean to denigrate the nuance he gets into, it's great. I was just like: one can ditto this on a very basic level. Thinking otherwise strikes me as ridiculous.
Especially in a society where so many young people have multi-racial and multi ethnic genetics that soon the majority of answers to the race question will be "other". So many people don't currently see how once that happens it will really be the beginning of the end for racism, because there will be no data to back up any racial typing! All this emphasis on race by all sides is a last gasp reaction.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:22pm
Gayle King wasn't happy about the attention on 1 part of a long interview. One woman's response on the Twitter feed above re:her own abuse were rather poignant as well.
https://time.com/5780206/oprah-gayle-king-kobe-interview-backlash/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:59pm
more on same victim olympics divisions noted:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:54pm
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr received a response from Susan Rice.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/susan-rice-snoop-dogg-back-the-off-gayle-king-for-kobe-bryant-question.html
Gayle King posted that she wasn't pleased with the clip of the Lisa Leslie interview CBS promoted
https://twitter.com/mwillmusicsoul/status/1225400312548253702
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:14pm
Original segment with Lisa Leslie in abuse charges (as part of longer interview):
https://youtu.be/EazqWpWdgSs
Snoop, 50 cent, Boosie response:
response:
https://youtu.be/d3asEy7RSz0
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
Because post-kids I've been a great Dad, I must have behaved impeccably towards women in the decades before some female colleague met me and I behaved nice.
Thanks to #GayleKing for at least trying to bring up what people won't get.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:52pm
The country became post-racial after the election of Obama.
There is another book by a black with a blond wife coming to grips with his racial identity. After the shock of Dolad Trump's election disrupting his post-racial comfort, he set off on a series of interviews with white Trump supporters and blacks who disagree with his optimistic view on race. The Trump supporters said they are colorblind, then prove they are indifferent to the status of blacks in the United States. Near the end of the book, he interviews the leader of a black gun club. He follows this up with a trip to a gun range. He briefly fantasizes about using a gun to defend his race. "What It Is" is another tale told by a black man in an interracial marriage dealing with racial identity.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/a-black-writer-on-individualism-identity-and-indifference-in-trumps-america/2019/12/19/200a0f62-1aa9-11ea-b4c1-fd0d91b60d9e_story.html#comments-wrapper
If a white majority helps re-elect Trump, I don't see the country becoming post-racial.
The reviewer notes that while 85% of whites don't see their race as an important issue, 74% of blacks suggest that race remains important. He says that things are moving in th right direct. I expect he means the black needle will move in the white direction. It will be interesting to see polling if Trump is re-elected.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:52pm
So if Trump isn't re-elected we're post-racial? Good to know.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:02pm
We will be as post-racial as we were after Obama.
Williams solved his problem by becoming an ex-black man and moving to Paris.
The book reviewer talks about social policies as a means to address racism. This assumes that black in the upper and middle class do not experience racism.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 9:15pm
interesting that the only person of color left in the Dem. primary race for president doesn't think we're post racial but basically thinks people should just deal with irrational hating like grownups, stop obsessing and move on:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:05pm
Response to Yang
Nah
Edit to add:
Yang can go fuck himself Fear does not excuse racism.
It is always ethnic minorities that have to "get over it"
By 2060, the country will be majority minority. Will the minority white population have to "get over" discrimination?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 10:53pm
Listening to the praise Williams receives for no longer being black, and the blame placed on ethnic minorities for wanting too much "stuff" by Fukuyama, et al., one realizes that all blacks have to do to be acceptable is become white. Of course, they are allowed to bring the blues and soul music after the transition.
We need white votes, so we can't require whites to make any changes. Ted will come around some day soon. White workers are hurting, so whites don't have to make any changes. Ethnic minorities are the problem.
I think the best plan is for ethnic minorities to complain and protest. The protest can be about wage inequality, voter suppression, or even OscarsSoWhite. Just give it time and whites will be the new minority.
As it stands now, new boss, same as the old boss. Know your place. You will be told when and how you can complain.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 8:42pm
Why Some Black Puerto Ricans Choose ‘White’ on the Census
The island has a long history of encouraging residents to identify as white, but there are growing efforts to raise awareness about racism.
By Natasha S. Alford @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 9
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 7:18pm
P.S. Lindsay just found that Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic is on the meme too:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 7:23pm
more thoughtful speculation from Mr. Friedersdorf:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 7:32pm