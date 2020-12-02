Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Well, here is some good news!
Turns out that Pete Buttigieg's late father Joseph (d. January, 2019) was a serious scholar whose areas of interest included James Joyce, and (wait for it....) Franz Fanon and Antonio Gramsci.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/buttigieg-father-marxist/
Gramsci is the intellectual fount of Occupy Wall Street!
Franz Fanon (The Wretched of the Earth)_could be called the inspiration for Decolonize this Place, most recently seen in pitched battles with NYPD storm troopers at Grand Central..
How did this escape my attention??
He might be the sleeper Trotskyite that I only pretend to be.
I wonder if Pete ever met Subcomandante Galeano (ex Marcos...) How cool would that be?
http://dagblog.com/link/subcomandante-marcos-heir-gramsci-father-occupy-...
by jollyroger on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:03pm
How come it is easy to find your infatuation with leftie heeroes charming and amusing, while when most others do similar, they are strident, shrill, irritating and even maddening? You have great talent at this, do ya know that? You missed your calling as a p.r. agent for some major revolutionary. You know not just how to get along, but also, like with music, how to soothe the savage breast....
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 5:17pm