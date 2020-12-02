Well, here is some good news!

Turns out that Pete Buttigieg's late father Joseph (d. January, 2019) was a serious scholar whose areas of interest included James Joyce, and (wait for it....) Franz Fanon and Antonio Gramsci.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/buttigieg-father-marxist/

Gramsci is the intellectual fount of Occupy Wall Street!

Franz Fanon (The Wretched of the Earth)_could be called the inspiration for Decolonize this Place, most recently seen in pitched battles with NYPD storm troopers at Grand Central..

How did this escape my attention??

He might be the sleeper Trotskyite that I only pretend to be.