    Who's still around these parts?  I see Flavius, AA, jollyroger and rmrd as "readers" and, naturally, a few of the headline gang.  Since I'm not here on a regular basis I'm sure I'm missing some ... but who?  I'd truly be saddened to think this wonderful place has become a virtual water cooler.

    Even so, just being here makes me smile.

    Nostalgia is a powerful thing.  ;-)


    by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:10pm

    Water's cool, but it's always cooler on the other side.

    Of course Desidero would disagree, being desirous and disagreeable, but I strive to please.

    Think of us as the Goofus and Gallant of blogs.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:26pm

    I find room temperature to be the most comfortable.  Though I suppose it depends on the room.


    by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 2:22pm

    Some like it hot. When life deals you Lemmons, make Lemmonade - walk on the Wilder side.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 2:29pm

    Seems like an odd coupling ... unless you're blazing a new path.


    by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:03pm

    We've clearly been a virtual water cooler for the last two years, probably more. But most of the small group chatting around it are still here.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:13pm

    And a fine group it is.  Nice to see you, ocean.


    by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:19pm

