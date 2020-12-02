Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Who's still around these parts? I see Flavius, AA, jollyroger and rmrd as "readers" and, naturally, a few of the headline gang. Since I'm not here on a regular basis I'm sure I'm missing some ... but who? I'd truly be saddened to think this wonderful place has become a virtual water cooler.
Even so, just being here makes me smile.
Comments
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. ;-)
by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:10pm
Water's cool, but it's always cooler on the other side.
Of course Desidero would disagree, being desirous and disagreeable, but I strive to please.
Think of us as the Goofus and Gallant of blogs.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:26pm
I find room temperature to be the most comfortable. Though I suppose it depends on the room.
by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 2:22pm
Some like it hot. When life deals you Lemmons, make Lemmonade - walk on the Wilder side.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 2:29pm
Seems like an odd coupling ... unless you're blazing a new path.
by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:03pm
We've clearly been a virtual water cooler for the last two years, probably more. But most of the small group chatting around it are still here.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:13pm
And a fine group it is. Nice to see you, ocean.
by barefooted on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:19pm