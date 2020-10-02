Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW HAMPSHIRE— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 11, 2020
Buttigieg 46% (+1)
Trump 45%
Trump 46% (+2)
Biden 44%
Trump 47% (+3)
Sanders 44%
Trump 47% (+6)
Warren 41%
AtlasIntel 2/8-10https://t.co/QR0zqo2Vj5
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Comments
Mr. Silver two hours ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:39pm
the traditional Dixville Notch, NH first vote at midnight by the 5 registered residents:
The only Republican: write-in for Michael Bloomberg!
The 4 Democrats: 2 write-ins for Michael Bloomberg! 1 for Sanders. 1 for Buttigieg.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:01am
"party-on, bros" video& photos of Bernie's record-sized rally in Durham:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:53am
I hear Pete Buttegieg has Ukrainian roots - at least his name sounds like it could be Ukrainian - plus once ate Chinese takeout.
Pretty sure that calls for an investigation.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:10am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:09am
Ryan Lizza says hello?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:26pm
Iowa and NH only matter because of the so called band wagon effect. It appears that a significant number of people will change their vote to support a rising candidate or to leave a failing candidate based on these early results even though the actual number of delegates awarded is meaningless/
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:10pm
Andrew Yang and Michael Bennett have dropped out tonight. Bennet was a breaking on MSNBC just now., they showed live camera waiting for him to come speak. Hear is Yang:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:27pm
ruh roh I don't like what I was just hearing from the Kornacke guy on MSNBC, he was saying it's looking like Bernie won because he got a big majority in the urban areas and Pete was stronger in the suburban and rural ones...
say it ain't so, analysts tomorrow!...
or maybe Amy can do something bout that in the future....
as always, it ain't over til it's over, ask Presidents Paul Tsongas and Gary Hart
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 11:23pm
this is the kind of hyperbole I don't trust, at the same time it is the way politicos talk and how they attack, and it's Olivia Nuzzi reporting it and she's pretty respected, soooo, I think it's worth a gander. At the very least,it's worth knowing that it's a meme being spread"
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:14am
I find this interesting. I think he represents an important type of voter and an influencer type as well:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:24am