Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020
Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:00pm
against his enemies as...Kim Jong Un
In related news, Trump was seen making an unannounced visit to his local anti-aircraft armory, asking which model would best be suited to blowing away an offender...
by jollyroger on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:02pm
Vindman's lawyer's statement:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:06pm
Maybe get rid of the twin brother, too? If the Vindman's are like the Trump family, makes sense:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:09pm
Yes, verily, the twin brother was escorted out at the same time!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:10pm
speaking of Trump family values:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:16pm
Edit to add Frank Rich:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:06pm
Disappointment visualized
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:11pm
I will long remember Soundland's response in his House testimony when asked about his expectations of the fallout in the Trump world after he spilled his beans:
"Easy come, easy go."
by moat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:59pm
thanks for sharing that one
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:16pm
Rick Wilson: kneel, vassals:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:20pm
@ tonite's Dem debate:
I confirm, just saw it, entire audience got up
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:41pm
so hot he's sweating off his makeup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:46pm
Hmmm, seems like maybe he gives special humiliation to those who could be defined as being in "deep state" positions?
Comey has a new op-ed out, somehow I think it's kinda related, that he will humiliate these types, that's red meat for the base, is the key to the base, mistrust of the see-all know-all control-all Feds?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:25am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:45pm
"insubordination" and offering up a different version of reality than Trump (truly is the first Postmodern president, what Derrida wrought)
from The Independent Trump publicly admits he fired White House official as retaliation for impeachment testimony: ‘He was very insubordinate’
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:26pm
Chinese imprison doctor for reporting about disease outbreak, spreading fake news about China's perfect contagion response, making China look bad. Very insubordinate.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:03pm
except they would careful not to signal things like possible psychological self-doubt issues by putting the word perfect in quotation marks?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:09pm
I'll get back to you on that - I'm not sure.... [aaaaggggghhhhhhhh..... no, please, i won't do it again.....]
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:14am
F you all. GOTTA SAVE BUDDY ROGER STONE FROM THE DEEP STATE!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:11pm
3 Stone case mousketeers now:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:50pm
ah, finally: D'Artagnan!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:30pm
Judge Amy Berman Jackson seems unlikely to deviate from her sentencing -
especially with Stone's clever trick of putting her in crosshairs -
so is the strategy to blame her for being an Obama appointee and overstepping
the revised low sentencing recommendation, and then giving Stone a pardon?
I guess I shouldn't say that won't fly, since these days anything will...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:41pm
He's now attacking her directly with 9 days to go:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:56pm
Everything is fine:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:04pm
Turns out Rick is right, as it's been done before:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:06pm
ok Philip Bump tries to summarize the whole thing:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:43pm