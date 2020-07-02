    Hot Revenge on The Menu at the White House

    By artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:52pm

    Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst

    — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020

     

    Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV

    — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:59pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:00pm

    against his enemies as...Kim Jong Un

     

     

     

    In related news, Trump was seen making an unannounced visit to his local anti-aircraft armory, asking which model would best be suited to blowing away an offender...


    by jollyroger on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 6:29pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:02pm

    Vindman's lawyer's statement:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:06pm

    Maybe get rid of the twin brother, too? If the Vindman's are like the Trump family, makes sense:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:09pm

    Yes, verily, the twin brother was escorted out at the same time!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:10pm

    speaking of Trump family values:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:16pm

    Susan Collins is DISAPPOINTED https://t.co/d7kow19tf8

    — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) February 7, 2020

    Edit to add Frank Rich:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:04pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:06pm

    Disappointment visualized

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:11pm

    I will long remember Soundland's response in his House testimony when asked about his expectations of the fallout in the Trump world after he spilled his beans:

    "Easy come, easy go."


    by moat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:59pm

    thanks for sharing that one wink


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:16pm

    Rick Wilson: kneel, vassals:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:20pm

    @ tonite's Dem debate:

    Joe Biden gets the crowd to stand and give a round of applause for Lt. Col. Vindman.

    — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 8, 2020

    I confirm, just saw it, entire audience got up


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:41pm

    so hot he's sweating off his makeup!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:27pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:46pm

    Hmmm, seems like maybe he gives special humiliation to those who could be defined as being in "deep state" positions?

    Remember that when Trump fired James Comey — who was in L.A. on FBI business — Trump wanted to prevent him from using the FBI plane to fly back and force him to get his own way home.

    He fires people in the most humiliating way possible — that’s how you know it’s personal. https://t.co/iWHU6YrEfL

    — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 7, 2020

    Comey has a new op-ed out, somehow I think it's kinda related, that he will humiliate these types, that's red meat for the base, is the key to the base, mistrust of the see-all know-all  control-all Feds?

    James Comey: As usual, Trump called me a sleaze. But the audience reaction to his rant was more upsetting. https://t.co/XhWxbgLJf2

    — James Comey (@Comey) February 7, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:25am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:37pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:45pm

    "insubordination" and offering up a different version of reality than Trump (truly is the first Postmodern president, what Derrida wrought)

    “Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,” the US president tweeted on Saturday morning.

    “Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, ‘OUT’.”

    from The Independent Trump publicly admits he fired White House official as retaliation for impeachment testimony: ‘He was very insubordinate’ 


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:26pm

    Chinese imprison doctor for reporting about disease outbreak, spreading fake news about China's perfect contagion response, making China look bad. Very insubordinate.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:03pm

    except they would careful not to signal things like possible psychological self-doubt issues by putting the word perfect in quotation marks?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:09pm

    I'll get back to you on that - I'm not sure.... [aaaaggggghhhhhhhh..... no, please, i won't do it again.....]


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:14am

    F you all. GOTTA SAVE BUDDY ROGER STONE FROM THE DEEP STATE!

    This is shocking. It's an earthquake. The corruption of DOJ under Barr is now complete. Absolutely every decision the agency makes from now on will be suspect. DOJ accepts dirt on political rivals from Trump's attorney and goes easy on his friends.https://t.co/7HYTDWO2MC

    — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

    Overnight on the President’s Twitter feed: retweets f-bombs, defends Roger Stone, spouts disproven conspiracy theories & suggests Trump cronies in prison were wronged by the Obama administration, demonizes leadership at FBI (again), calls impeachment a coup.

    — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020

    I hope Judge Jackson asks the Justice Department for the exact tick tick of when Trump called Barr and how it rolled downhill.

    Also, hello, House Judiciary?https://t.co/UcDuS4Dukg

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 11, 2020

    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 3:00pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:11pm

    3 Stone case mousketeers now:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:50pm

    ah, finally: D'Artagnan!

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:30pm

    Judge Amy Berman Jackson seems unlikely to deviate from her sentencing -
    especially with Stone's clever trick of putting her in crosshairs -
    so is the strategy to blame her for being an Obama appointee and overstepping
    the revised low sentencing recommendation, and then giving Stone a pardon?

    I guess I shouldn't say that won't fly, since these days anything will...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:41pm

    He's now attacking her directly with 9 days to go:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:59pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:56pm

    Everything is fine:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:04pm

    Turns out Rick is right, as it's been done before:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:24pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:53pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:06pm

    ok Philip Bump tries to summarize the whole thing:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:10pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:33pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:43pm

