    By artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:33pm

    Mr. Silver two hours ago:


    the traditional Dixville Notch, NH first vote at midnight by the 5 registered residents:

    The only Republican: write-in for Michael Bloomberg!

    The 4 Democrats: 2 write-ins for Michael Bloomberg! 1 for Sanders. 1 for Buttigieg.


    "party-on, bros" video& photos of Bernie's record-sized rally in Durham:

    This is a political rally for a 78-year-old presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/AcFUFLCdow

    — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 11, 2020

    BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Drew Record Turnout at his Rally Tonight in New Hampshire with over 6,700 Proud Supporters who came out on the eve of the New Hampshire Primary, this Rally is over 3 times the size of the largest Rally of Any other Dem Candidate.https://t.co/Z6NcLH6NtU

    — kyle jones (@KyleLovesBernie) February 11, 2020

    I hear Pete Buttegieg has Ukrainian roots - at least his name sounds like it could be Ukrainian - plus once ate Chinese takeout.
    Pretty sure that calls for an investigation.


    Ryan Lizza says hello?


    Iowa and NH only matter because of the so called band wagon effect. It appears that a significant number of people will change their vote to support a rising candidate or to leave a failing candidate based on these early results even though the actual number of delegates awarded is meaningless/


