I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
We thought we hit rock bottom with Bill Barr’s ignorant rant against “secularists” at @NDLaw.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 11, 2020
Now he’s supporting a homophobic group “Hookers for Jesus” ...
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant https://t.co/rjtvybsAJ2
If true, this is teh stoopids, as Hmong immigrants have a great overall rep. in WI. (Conservative talking heads are even known to use them against other immigrant groups, i.e. "why can't you be more like the Hmong?")
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating for the ability to deport thousands of Hmong U.S. residents to Laos. https://t.co/wboMnxmVWA
They were brutally tortured during interrogations to make them testify that they were planning terror attacks in Russia. They revealed how the torture sessions went during court hearings https://t.co/fWxTinU4Ha by @INechepurenko— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 11, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 7 (Nwaubani is a Nigerian writer and journalist based in Abuja. Her debut novel, "I Do Not Come to You by Chance," was named a best book of 2009 by The Washington Post. Her latest novel is "Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree.")
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
Ben Wittes:
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
he also just retweeted this:
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. I"m not really surprised or only mildly so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
Gayle Collins mentioned Mitt's dog on the car roof in like 25 op-eds that year - should've lost her journalism credentials for that.
Would the nation, the world and the future be better off if Romney won in 2012? Not criticizing Obama, but 8 years of Romney would beat 4 more of Obama followed by 4, or likely 8, years of Trump.
Romney, "the last honest Republican in America?"
Hard to imagine him picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
Possible supreme picks have always been my priority in voting for prez, it's the most important thing the prez does, as we are stuck with it for a lifetime.
Comes to mind, tho: but that was when I was looking at a lifetime ahead of me. Now I'm not. I'm not as honorable, more selfish than, Mitt, I guess.
Well I disagree with almost all of Romney's policy positions. But he's a good and honorable man who takes his responsibilities seriously. What a contrast to what we have now.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
sports fans admiring:
Too funny, Red State jumping in on the Romney hunt
Even more absurd. The wingers are really really frustrated:
GOP backed Biden on Burisma back then.
How times change.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/old-letter-proves-gop-senators-echo...
The Mitt Effect?
Luntz to Geatz: looking to make yourself the minority party in the Senate?
sound and fury signifying nothing real:
