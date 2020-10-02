    New Hampsha Primary

    By artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:33pm |

    Comments

    Mr. Silver two hours ago:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:39pm

    the traditional Dixville Notch, NH first vote at midnight by the 5 registered residents:

    The only Republican: write-in for Michael Bloomberg!

    The 4 Democrats: 2 write-ins for Michael Bloomberg! 1 for Sanders. 1 for Buttigieg.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:01am

    "party-on, bros" video& photos of Bernie's record-sized rally in Durham:

    This is a political rally for a 78-year-old presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/AcFUFLCdow

    — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 11, 2020

    BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Drew Record Turnout at his Rally Tonight in New Hampshire with over 6,700 Proud Supporters who came out on the eve of the New Hampshire Primary, this Rally is over 3 times the size of the largest Rally of Any other Dem Candidate.https://t.co/Z6NcLH6NtU

    — kyle jones (@KyleLovesBernie) February 11, 2020

    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:28am

    Latest Comments

    more