Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
“...particularly upscale whites, suburban women and self-described independent voters who polls repeatedly show think the president is racist, or has a troubling temperament, or both.”— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 2:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 2:48am
They still love Trump - or at least his results.
We better figure out what that means, quick.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/you-cant-split-the-big-orange-baby/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:21am
I know those people. They like: everybody having jobs and if they have one, their 401K goes up or at least stays the same. They don't like: political correctness and democratic socialism. They could care less about MAGA. Immigrants are fine if they want to work and don't come to take government help. Their great grandpa from Poland didn't take any, came on the boat with $3 in his pocket.
Trump's a real NYC asshole but they don't want to rock a rising boat. Monster is the wrong word. He's too volatile and angry and makes shit up.
They listen to Fox News but don't buy everything on it. They dislike OCD and pals more
They are not angry at anyone, though. They are not angry people and don't like angry people. They prefer the Trump that is not angry, he's tolerable when he makes fun of anger.
They recognize Bernie as that Independent Senator guy and he's intriguing; I suspect many don't realize that Bernie is allied with who they dislike, but they'll eventually will.
It's no small thing to them that the lowest unemployment rate ever for a president is during this administration. For these people it's especially no small thing that that includes jobs for minorities. These people live in white flight land, they fled the lowering property values, high property taxes, bad schools and high crime. They wouldn't go to downtown Milwaukee now if you paid them to, they haven't been there for decades even though it's a 1/2 hr. away and don't know how it's changed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:41pm
P.S. Joe gets them and they like him for that but he unfortunately is for big Federal government and giving away the store to those who don't want to work.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:38pm
Biden beats Trump
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 9:45pm
We are talking Waukesha, Wisconsin. Not the overall national vote. Not the minority vote, not the urban vote.
You continuously return to commenting as if you don't know how Hillary lost to Trump, while winning the majority vote in the country overall. The Electoral College is the game, not the majority vote. Especially given Trump's steady approval rating, the swings are the game. And they do differ in each crucial area, they are not all the same. They aren't even all white.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:00pm
You said Biden gets them
BTW
If rural whites hate being thought of as forgotten and uneducated, urban blacks take great offense to being labeled lazy and shiftless.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:06pm
They're not rural, they are suburban and they don't feel forgotten or uneducated. They aren't all working class though they come from it.They don't like what urban ghettoes do to a city, they don't like that there is little education going on in the same and the lack of appreciation for education and they think that it leads to high crime and low property values.They don't like having to support urban poor with their tax dollars. So they move away. To Waukesha.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:13pm
Wherever they are,
Needs to stop
Edit to add:
Conversely, a return to higher black turnout could be a key element in toppling Trump next year. In a major study from the Center for American Progress, Ruy Teixeira and John Halpin project that natural demographic trends in the last four years plus a return to 2012 levels of African-American voting would flip four states — Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — and give Democrats a 294-244 majority in the Electoral College. And even if black voting turnout doesn’t quite hit those levels, in many states even marginal changes in turnout and Democratic vote-share could make the difference in a close race.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/11/how-can-democrats-get-the-black-turnout-they-need-in-2020.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:18pm
WAKEUP: TRUMP DOESN'T NEED A MAJORITY
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:22pm
The post is about GOTV where it counts electorally.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:43pm
Furthermore, I suspect they really do resent being called racist just because they want a better life than paying a lot for high crime and low quality education. They give up, tied of being blamed for being white.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:16pm
The opioid crisis has increased the white crime rate. That is the result of BigPharma, not Mexicans and blacks.
http://bostonreview.net/forum/donna-murch-how-race-made-opioid-crisis
You didn't address the label of being unwilling to work. Blacks are living through the same economic stressors.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:42pm
OCD?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:30pm
oops, hah, meant AOC.
While I'm here, look here's the fiscal panic over immigrant hordes phenomenon in an economic study:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:37pm
Thinking about when I said above They are not angry at anyone, though. They are not angry people and don't like angry people. Reminded me I had seen this mentioned as of import somewhere else recently.
I found it, it's here RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:08pm
Sen. Manchin apparently thinks "fat chance":
...“The people of America and the people of West Virginia want some adults in the room,” he said in an interview, but he said that Mr. Trump was not behaving like one....
Also see @ Fox News from Friday night:
Sen. Joe Manchin rejects claim that West Virginians are mystified by his impeachment trial votes
Feb. 07, 2020 - 5:49 - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin joined fellow Democratic senators and voted guilty on both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 9:31pm
Majority vote for throwing the bum out is as solid as his approval rating. As with 2016, manipulating the Electoral College is the only game?
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 9:35pm
another related cross-link: THE BERNIE VOTERS WHO DEFECTED TO TRUMP, EXPLAINED BY A POLITICAL SCIENTIST
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:06pm