    Fire up the Mint--AOC is tapped for Sec/Treas, Platinum Proof Coin to follow

    By jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:50pm

     

    I am happy to report a precognitive flash (like the one I had that Trump would win in '16)

     

    It's Sanders in November, and he will tap AOC to run the Treasury.  (Stephanie Kelton will be Fed Chief when Powell expires).

     

    Succession untidiness will be obviated by Trump's timely election night stroke upon hearing Hannity call the election for Sanders.

     

    I love it when a plan comes together...

    Comments

    Finally, a Treasury Secretary with an economics degree.


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:51pm

    "Tap AOC" - I see what you did there. I know you enjoyed writing that. She *will* kick your ass, even if she has to leave the elite coast to do it.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:28pm

    I acknowledge that it is a plea against type,and reputation,  but I actually failed to recognize the double entendre.

     

    That said, I DO have a red haired voodoo doll named Riley and every morning I take a rigid length of pasta (successively shorter each week), push it through the middle of the doll and  and  spray hot water on it till..it droops.

     

    As you know, I actually met Mi Reina doing a video for Zephyr Teachout's AG run and your intuition vis a vis my reaction to her is not mispla​ced.

     

    I mean, Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus, she is stomp down stupefying.

     

     


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 8:44pm

    #MeToo!

     

    most hilarious Twitter thread i've ever read:

     

    https://twitter.com/andurudottext/status/1226270913240256512

     

     


    by wendy davis (not verified) on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:43pm

    Milton Keynes being a new innovation center/council northwest of London
    but cute all the same.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:03pm

    well, yay-uss; there's even a wee photo of that in the thread.  as well as the concrete cows in the commons area.  i've simply never seen so many spit-take worth rejoinders in my life.

     

     


    by wendy davis (not verified) on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:46pm

    I lived in the Cotswolds for a time, and you really can't beat the town names...


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 9:07pm

    Milton....oh dear.

     

    That's gonna elicit some snorts...

     

     


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 8:50pm

    Oh methinks you just get all hot and bothered by econ gals. I seem to recall you had a crush on one at TPMCafe, user name was "Ellen" maybe?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:09pm

    she loathed card-carrying hippies ike me.  jolly roger later claimed that she is now ellen brown of the public banking institute.  not.even.close.


    by yeah, ellen of ... (not verified) on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:50pm

    Wow!

     

    That is a certified blast from the past!


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 8:47pm

