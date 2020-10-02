Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I am happy to report a precognitive flash (like the one I had that Trump would win in '16)
It's Sanders in November, and he will tap AOC to run the Treasury. (Stephanie Kelton will be Fed Chief when Powell expires).
Succession untidiness will be obviated by Trump's timely election night stroke upon hearing Hannity call the election for Sanders.
I love it when a plan comes together...
Finally, a Treasury Secretary with an economics degree.
by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:51pm
"Tap AOC" - I see what you did there. I know you enjoyed writing that. She *will* kick your ass, even if she has to leave the elite coast to do it.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:28pm
#MeToo!
most hilarious Twitter thread i've ever read:
https://twitter.com/andurudottext/status/1226270913240256512
by wendy davis (not verified) on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:43pm
Milton Keynes being a new innovation center/council northwest of London
but cute all the same.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:03pm
Oh methinks you just get all hot and bothered by econ gals. I seem to recall you had a crush on one at TPMCafe, user name was "Ellen" maybe?
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:09pm