Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
“...particularly upscale whites, suburban women and self-described independent voters who polls repeatedly show think the president is racist, or has a troubling temperament, or both.”— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 7 (Nwaubani is a Nigerian writer and journalist based in Abuja. Her debut novel, "I Do Not Come to You by Chance," was named a best book of 2009 by The Washington Post. Her latest novel is "Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree.")
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 2:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 2:48am
They still love Trump - or at least his results.
We better figure out what that means, quick.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/you-cant-split-the-big-orange-baby/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:21am
I know those people. They like: everybody having jobs and if they have one, their 401K goes up or at least stays the same. They don't like: political correctness and democratic socialism. They could care less about MAGA. Immigrants are fine if they want to work and don't come to take government help. Their great grandpa from Poland didn't take any, came on the boat with $3 in his pocket.
Trump's a real NYC asshole but they don't want to rock a rising boat. Monster is the wrong word. He's too volatile and angry and makes shit up.
They listen to Fox News but don't buy everything on it. They dislike OCD and pals more
They are not angry at anyone, though. They are not angry people and don't like angry people. They prefer the Trump that is not angry, he's tolerable when he makes fun of anger.
They recognize Bernie as that Independent Senator guy and he's intriguing; I suspect many don't realize that Bernie is allied with who they dislike, but they'll eventually will.
It's no small thing to them that the lowest unemployment rate ever for a president is during this administration. For these people it's especially no small thing that that includes jobs for minorities. These people live in white flight land, they fled the lowering property values, high property taxes, bad schools and high crime. They wouldn't go to downtown Milwaukee now if you paid them to, they haven't been there for decades even though it's a 1/2 hr. away and don't know how it's changed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:41pm
P.S. Joe gets them and they like him for that but he unfortunately is for big Federal government and giving away the store to those who don't want to work.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:38pm
OCD?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:30pm
oops, hah, meant AOC.
While I'm here, look here's the fiscal panic over immigrant hordes phenomenon in an economic study:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:37pm