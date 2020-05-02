He was a chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, a crucial strategist on nonviolent tactics and an adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bayard Rustin was also openly gay. And in 1953, he was arrested for having consensual sex with men in Pasadena, Calif. The “morals charge,” which was often used to target gay people in those years, remained a stain on his record and nearly sidelined him from the movement he helped create.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a posthumous pardon for Rustin.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/02/05/bayard-rustin-newsom-pardon/