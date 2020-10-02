    jollyroger's picture

    Fire up the Mint--AOC is tapped for Sec/Treas, Platinum Proof Coin to follow

    By jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:50pm |

     

    I am happy to report a precognitive flash (like the one I had that Trump would win in '16)

     

    It's Sanders in November, and he will tap AOC to run the Treasury.  (Stephanie Kelton will be Fed Chief when Powell expires).

     

    Succession untidiness will be obviated by Trump's timely election night stroke upon hearing Hannity call the election for Sanders.

     

    I love it when a plan comes together...

    Comments

    Finally, a Treasury Secretary with an economics degree.


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 3:51pm

    "Tap AOC" - I see what you did there. I know you enjoyed writing that. She *will* kick your ass, even if she has to leave the elite coast to do it.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:28pm

    #MeToo!

     

    most hilarious Twitter thread i've ever read:

     

    https://twitter.com/andurudottext/status/1226270913240256512

     

     


    by wendy davis (not verified) on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:43pm

    Milton Keynes being a new innovation center/council northwest of London
    but cute all the same.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:03pm

    Oh methinks you just get all hot and bothered by econ gals. I seem to recall you had a crush on one at TPMCafe, user name was "Ellen" maybe?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 5:09pm

