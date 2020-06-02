Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 7 (Nwaubani is a Nigerian writer and journalist based in Abuja. Her debut novel, "I Do Not Come to You by Chance," was named a best book of 2009 by The Washington Post. Her latest novel is "Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree.")
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 8:14pm
A selection from journo Melissa Chan's feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 8:24pm
new NYTimes story filed direct from Wuhan, 3 reporters (plus many more, see credits at bottom of article, huge team contributing from allover China and Asia):
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:47pm
An AFP video like from an apocalyptic movie:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 3:07am
another team project @ NYTimes:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:10am
North Korea’s Secret Coronavirus Crisis is Crazy Scary
PYONGYANG PETRI DISH; Kim Jong Un canceled a big parade with no real explanation just as the South Korean press reports coronavirus has hit North Korea hard and could explode there.
@ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 9
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 1:22am
