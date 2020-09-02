Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.
They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.
Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.
SWJ - Afghan Women’s Views on Violent Extremism and Aspirations to a Peacemaking Role by Haseeb Humayoon and Mustafa Basij-Rasikh - Efforts at settling the decades-long conflict have featured an increasingly vibrant and visible display of women’s activism. https://t.co/EqscoQ2iO8 pic.twitter.com/GywIf4mJgH— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) February 10, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 7 (Nwaubani is a Nigerian writer and journalist based in Abuja. Her debut novel, "I Do Not Come to You by Chance," was named a best book of 2009 by The Washington Post. Her latest novel is "Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree.")
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm
You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm
interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm
He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm
When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm
"Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
And
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm
The Academy voted for globalism.
Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.
Now where's that Star Trek translator?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm
Still, plenty room on the dais for complaints
I wonder if Rocketman's happy or mad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:41pm
Watching the whole show, that comes away as bullshit whining to me. As many of the presenters stressed the feminist issues and many of the men winning did as well! It was like consciousness raising time for the white men, kinder gentler, apologize for the patriarchy and your white privilege, thank the native americans for the land we're working on, all that kinda stuff. And the female filmmaker accepting her award for Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) bested Hillary herself talking about how all the little girls of the world need to take that ramp no matter who's trying to stop ya!
Then there was this
I believe she got a standing ovation for being a woman. It was quite emotional. As was her acceptance speech, which was very touching and encouraging of women speaking out and demanding recognition for themselves as persons with something to say, whenever they feel the music, or some such.
Preceded by this, they gave the award, they didn't know who it was going to:
Furthermore, macho guys were not rewarded, they sat on their hands (i.e. Quentin). One might think River Phoenix getting the best actor reward would be triumphantly male, but instead he went on and on about respecting all other forms of life on earth, about stopping abusing all kinds of people and things for one's own good, including a riff about how we rip baby cows from their mothers and eat them, ignore the pain and grief we've caused and have the nerve to put mother cow's milk in our coffee and cereal....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:28am
PLUS, it was two Korean women who accepted the best picture award, I presume they were the producers? The men didn't talk. The one who spoke English treated the director like she was patting him on the head for a job well done, favorite son.
(Not to mention the best picture award was given by Jane Fonda, a woman, alone, not two men as I recall as typical.)
The whole best picture award was really an amazing scene to watch, quite the show in itself. Here's the video, it is really worth a watch. There's quite a bit of hysterical joy at the announcement from the audience, I think the members were sort of shocked and extremely pleased that the vote had ended up that way, that they finally broke through the American thing. The second woman accepting got it "I think something historic has happened":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:53am
Vox couldn't resist the continued diversity complaints despite factoids like:
Not a fan of The Irishman, and when I watched Parasite within minutes felt impressed how fresh it felt (no traditional say gangster fare like Old Boy or schtick like Crazy Rich Asians)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:22am
I note that among many other globalist-oriented awards and speeches, in categories like Best Picture and Best Director, the Best Documentary award was also globalist, backed by a globalist former president:
Also see Barack and Michelle Obama React to Their Netflix Doc Winning a 2020 Oscar
@ Entertainment Tonight By 7:23 PM PST, February 9, 2020
"Hollywood" really is the enemy of Bannonism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:44pm
On the winner in the other documentary category:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:03am
Heartbreaking.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:29am