By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm

Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.

The suspect was not struck. He surrendered, but only after running out of bullets, Shea said. Now police are looking to confirm if his gun was the same firearm used in a nearby Saturday shooting in which an officer was shot in the neck and chin, the commissioner said. He said, however, that investigators were “confident” this was the same person. The firearm was described as a 9mm Sig Sauer [....] “It is only by the grace of God and the heroic actions of those inside the building that took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered inside a New York police precinct,” Shea said [....]

Officials did not release the suspect’s name. They described him as a man who’d been convicted in 2002 of attempted murder. In that case, he shot a person, carjacked a woman, crashed that vehicle, and got into a gun battle with police, Shea said. He was released on parole in 2017. The suspect was arrested another time, and had an upcoming court hearing in that matter, Shea said [....]