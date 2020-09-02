    They say it never rains in southern California

    By artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:32pm

    Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!

    I don’t see any ram-don but here’s what Wolfgang Puck has cooked up pic.twitter.com/or2Gr9wz7f

    — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm

    You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm

    interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm

    He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm

    When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm

    "Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm

    From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars

    But as could have been expected, the sharpest jokes of the opening bit came at the expense of the Academy’s continued lack of diversity. This year, 19 out of the 20 acting nominees are white and all five director nominees are male. 

    “There’s so many great directors nominated this year,” Rock said, to which Martin replied, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year.” 

    “Vaginas?” Rock asked to loud applause from the audience. He then honored Cynthia Erivo, the one and only black actor nominated this year by saying, “Cynthia did such a great job in Harriet hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees. Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under this stage?” 

    “Well, you know, Chris, think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years,” Martin said. “Back in 1929, there were no black acting nominees.” 

    “Now, in 2020, we got one!” Rock said. And with that, the night’s non-hosts got the show on the road.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm

    “Hair Love” director and writer Matthew A. Cherry addressed the importance of normalizing Black hair during his acceptance speech on stage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

    The short animated film, which tells the story of a Black father who wears his hair in locs and learns to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film on Sunday.

    And

    Cherry called for the Crown Act, a bill first passed in California last year to protect Black people from hair discrimination, to be enacted in all 50 states.

    He noted its importance to people like DeAndre Arnold, a Black teenager from Mont Belvieu, Texas, who made headlines last month after he and his family publicly revealed that he wouldn’t be allowed to walk at his upcoming graduation unless he cut his locs. 

    Cherry, Toliver and other team members behind “Hair Love,” including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, surprised Arnold with an invitation to attend the Oscars as a special guest of the film.

    The high school senior hit the Oscars red carpet with his mother, Sandy Arnold on Sunday. 

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm

    The Academy voted for globalism.

    Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.

    Now where's that Star Trek translator?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm

