Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
Hillary lost very narrowly in 2016 so Sanders-to-Trump defectors were in some sense decisive.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 9, 2020
But Clinton-McCain defectors were actually more common, it’s just that nobody cared because Obama won in a landslide.https://t.co/uIB39T8h6C
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 9, 12:37 pm
Cops in New York City say a man walked into a Bronx precinct, and opened fire at officers.“This is a premeditated assassination attempt,” Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a press conference Sunday morning.
making Iowa look competent here https://t.co/XAzmx3aHaI— Arjav Rawal (@ArjavRawal) February 9, 2020
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
By Angela Dewan & Peter Taggart @ CNN.com, Feb. 9
Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat [....]
The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.
Tough talk, candor and resilience are admired in my country. The president is perceived to have these traits.
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 7 (Nwaubani is a Nigerian writer and journalist based in Abuja. Her debut novel, "I Do Not Come to You by Chance," was named a best book of 2009 by The Washington Post. Her latest novel is "Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree.")
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Comments
Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm
You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm
interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm
He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm
When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm
"Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
And
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm
The Academy voted for globalism.
Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.
Now where's that Star Trek translator?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm