As a bonus worry for freedom loving Americans distressed by the ongoing electoral chaos, more than one commentator deconstructing the primary debates has cogently argued that Trump will never subject himself to debates going into the general.

With none to gainsay is diktat, and the levers of misinformation firmly in his grasp, could it be the slightest stretch for him to gin up a crisis requiring the postponement (only temporary, of course...) of that second jury trial so fervently invoked in the summation delivered by his mortal enemies, the House managers?

Of somewhat darker portent, having experienced the sweet, sweet taste of servile acquittal served up by the current pack of Republican running dogs who hold the Senate majority, why should he risk an embarrassing result in the scheduled election?

Furthermore, why should the said pack of curs. (Moscow Mitch in particular...) have any objection to a maneuver that leaves them comfortably in place, and, not incidentally, comfortably situated to repeat the stonewall defense of the autocrat?

We have already learned that as long as even 35 senators sign on, no excess is unthinkable....A sure way to keep those 35 in his pocket is to help all 53 (well ok, 52) accomplices remain undisturbed in office.

It worked out just fine, after all, in 1933...