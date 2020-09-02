Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Feb. 9
Tom Steyer has blanketed South Carolina in cash. Over the past seven months, he’s spent $14 million in TV and radio ads, spent over $100,000 on ads in black-owned newspapers, hired 93 staffers, an army of volunteers and assembled the largest state-wide operation of any other campaign.
The billionaire activist has poured more money into South Carolina in a short period of time than anyone in the state can remember — and it’s beginning to reshape the contours of the Feb. 29 primary [....]
While there hasn’t been much public polling in the state, Steyer’s been in double-digits in all three surveys released this month. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Steyer is second only to Joe Biden in the state, with Bernie Sanders a close third.
In a state where African Americans are expected to cast more than half of the primary vote, the Biden campaign has long held up South Carolina as his firewall due to the large amount of black voter support he has there. [....] as Steyer continues to not only spend big on TV ads but also on local minority media, he's been able to steadily gain ground among some African American voters [....]
Comments
And if all that cash had gone to down-ticket candidates, maybe we'd be carrying him to the White House. But while Republicans stack all the decks, we stay focused on 1 position only. If focus is a word we can rightfully use.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 8:51am
Steyer made it a point to stress Afro-Americans in the last debate, I specifically noticed him doing it in the parts I watched. To me it stood out as blatantly intentional--as if in debate prep, he was continually reminded to get the meme in there somehow. Not that it appeared insincere, I am not suggesting that, just that it seemed an intentional talking point.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 3:46pm
Meanwhile, Yankees being Yankees:
And Mayor Pete is popular, is a celeb:
I don't think it necessarily means they'll vote for him, though, this is NH, and it is something to do Sun. morning.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 3:36pm
yeah, Yankees want to get out of the house, do something. I.E., Nashua is less than a hour from Boston:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 3:38pm