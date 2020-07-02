Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020
Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:00pm
against his enemies as...Kim Jong Un
In related news, Trump was seen making an unannounced visit to his local anti-aircraft armory, asking which model would best be suited to blowing away an offender...
by jollyroger on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:02pm
Vindman's lawyer's statement:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:06pm
Maybe get rid of the twin brother, too? If the Vindman's are like the Trump family, makes sense:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:09pm
Yes, verily, the twin brother was escorted out at the same time!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:10pm
speaking of Trump family values:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:16pm
Edit to add Frank Rich:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:06pm
Disappointment visualized
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:11pm
I will long remember Soundland's response in his House testimony when asked about his expectations of the fallout in the Trump world after he spilled his beans:
"Easy come, easy go."
by moat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:59pm
thanks for sharing that one
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:16pm
Rick Wilson: kneel, vassals:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:20pm
@ tonite's Dem debate:
I confirm, just saw it, entire audience got up
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:41pm
so hot he's sweating off his makeup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:46pm
Hmmm, seems like maybe he gives special humiliation to those who could be defined as being in "deep state" positions?
Comey has a new op-ed out, somehow I think it's kinda related, that he will humiliate these types, that's red meat for the base, is the key to the base, mistrust of the see-all know-all control-all Feds?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:25am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:45pm