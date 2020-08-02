Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Most of the president’s aides concede that his base of supporters is not enough to re-elect him, and that he must attract the voters who were repelled by his behavior and voted against Republicans in the 2018 midterms...” https://t.co/qPvUNG7wFt— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020
Nate Silver’s model seems to be predicting that Sanders will go on a major run of victories now. It could be that it’s too late for him to be stopped.
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Comments
Yeah, doh, it's that "I have a dream" thing. It's the 21st century, wtf are people still doing tribalizing by skin color? We got all other kinda tribes now, you can even create your own on the internet. The internet doesn't even know you're really a dog (as long as you make sure your device's camera is not hacked, that is...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:19am
I took it more that as soon as conditions change a bit, it works against him/them. Like a black guy with a white Parisian wife and a daughter - does he want her to be black, white, or just a little girl? Interesting that it's an ethnic Pakistani raised in the US who prolly has little to gain by worrying too much about his inherited religion and akin color vs just writing great journalism about whatever. Or JLo can get Spanish parts when they stop letting whites take them until Mexicans start complaining - will further fragmentation help or hurt?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 4:28am
I didn't mean to denigrate the nuance he gets into, it's great. I was just like: one can ditto this on a very basic level. Thinking otherwise strikes me as ridiculous.
Especially in a society where so many young people have multi-racial and multi ethnic genetics that soon the majority of answers to the race question will be "other". So many people don't currently see how once that happens it will really be the beginning of the end for racism, because there will be no data to back up any racial typing! All this emphasis on race by all sides is a last gasp reaction.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:22pm
Gayle King wasn't happy about the attention on 1 part of a long interview. One woman's response on the Twitter feed above re:her own abuse were rather poignant as well.
https://time.com/5780206/oprah-gayle-king-kobe-interview-backlash/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:59pm
The country became post-racial after the election of Obama.
There is another book by a black with a blond wife coming to grips with his racial identity. After the shock of Dolad Trump's election disrupting his post-racial comfort, he set off on a series of interviews with white Trump supporters and blacks who disagree with his optimistic view on race. The Trump supporters said they are colorblind, then prove they are indifferent to the status of blacks in the United States. Near the end of the book, he interviews the leader of a black gun club. He follows this up with a trip to a gun range. He briefly fantasizes about using a gun to defend his race. "What It Is" is another tale told by a black man in an interracial marriage dealing with racial identity.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/a-black-writer-on-individualism-identity-and-indifference-in-trumps-america/2019/12/19/200a0f62-1aa9-11ea-b4c1-fd0d91b60d9e_story.html#comments-wrapper
If a white majority helps re-elect Trump, I don't see the country becoming post-racial.
The reviewer notes that while 85% of whites don't see their race as an important issue, 74% of blacks suggest that race remains important. He says that things are moving in th right direct. I expect he means the black needle will move in the white direction. It will be interesting to see polling if Trump is re-elected.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:52pm
So if Trump isn't re-elected we're post-racial? Good to know.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:02pm
interesting that the only person of color left in the Dem. primary race for president doesn't think we're post racial but basically thinks people should just deal with irrational hating like grownups, stop obsessing and move on:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:05pm