Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
"We're seeing an unparalleled exodus of humanity." Almost 600,000 Syrians have already fled the regime offensive in Idlib, sleeping on roadsides for lack of shelter and burning clothes to keep warm. Hundreds of thousands more may soon join them. https://t.co/LKmvrycTF2— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 8, 2020
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 8:14pm
A selection from journo Melissa Chan's feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 8:24pm
new NYTimes story filed direct from Wuhan, 3 reporters (plus many more, see credits at bottom of article, huge team contributing from allover China and Asia):
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:47pm
An AFP video like from an apocalyptic movie:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 3:07am