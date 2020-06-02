Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I was hoping to get something out of this but I haven't. I'm not buying at least not until I see more convincing elucidation of what she's saying about alternating turnout in decisive districts. Seems to me she just got lucky on one prediction and that it's all about liking Trump or hating Trump and no other examples. We know Trump has been divisive, DOH. What else is new? At the end of the article there's more of her fails. Just not at all convincing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:13pm
AA, I agree that her forecast record is thin, and I take her 2020 predictions with plenty of salt. But there's something to be said for the argument that most pundits are overly wedded to a 20th century election model that seems increasingly irrelevant in the 21st century. Do swing voters even matter anymore? Is ideology still relevant? Most evocative to me was her explanation that the 2016 electorate was composed of different people from the 2008 electorate. It's not that the same voters switched sides; it's that different voters went to the polls.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:41pm
Seeing this, I am reminded that one thing that can get infrequent voters to turn out is what he's labeling here as the Oprah or Judge Judy factor:
Fans of a celeb trust that they know the celeb's heart and that it's simpatico. But they don't know or trust politicians. If the celeb they trust is a passionate endorser, they make it a point to turn out.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:09am
p.s. Yes, this phenomenon always been with us in some form, but we never had anything like the *influencer* phenomenon of current times.There's constant formation of new tribes based not on familial ties or ethnicity but on taste and "likes". (And Oprah is an influencer progenitor, people fucking read what Oprah recommends. How Judge Judy decides informs moral lessons that fans effect. And yes, of course, after watching Trump say "you're fired" so many times, fans figure he's the one that finally will be able to rid them of the swamp, and they get off the couch to vote.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:08am
Yes, but...the influencers aren't some mighty gods on Mount Olympus commanding swarms of disciples. They're part of the swarm. Whatever it is that drives average voters to embrace a candidate also drives influencers to endorse them. In other words, the influencers don't create political trends, they just amplify the effects.
by Michael Wolraich on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:55am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:42am
Primaries, who needs them? Eventually fuggedabout political parties, too, they're just temporary name tag?
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:41pm
He has a point - where's the internet brought us? We don't even know who's influencing what on Facebook - most young programmers are progressive, but they're coding for the Dark State, yet there's no visibility - all our data R belong 2 them.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:18pm
Largely agree with her. I'd add that when Bradley launched in 1999, the left largely dropped their agenda on him - it wasn't that he'd persuaded anyone - he was suitable to carry the mantle of their wishes. Bernie's more invested in the actual policies, but I don't think anyone's being persuaded so much by policies - they identify with their clique and the policies obviously were going to sound good or they mildly adapt.
The Republicans have been playing the "just show up" game with abandon - marginalizing the opposition and making their clques the most cultural. But sure, Obama was a cultural phenom, not a policies guy. 3 very different people would interpret his ideas by their own wishes - very much the blind man and the elephant. Look at how easy "conservatives" will plug in a non-conservative policy as justification.
The biggest outcome of the impeachment ordeal would be a set of GOP/Independents reviving their allegiance values - perhaps to stay home, perhaps to revive the moderate wing. But the true believers are voting for smashball, not a specific policy. Some people just want to see the world burn. Similarly, Liz Warren needs to stop trying to out-Bernie Bernie, and instead build her aura - tougher for a woman, but she's much closer than most, and if she gets it right for women especially, they *will* show up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:22am
I think you're right about Warren. It wasn't that she emulated Bernie. She's genuinely left-wing. But I think it would have been better for her to stake out a distinct space. I suppose that there's still time, but not much.
by Michael Wolraich on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:46am