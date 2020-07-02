    Hot Revenge on The Menu at the White House

    By artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:52pm |

    Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst

    — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020

     

    Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV

    — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:59pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:00pm

    against his enemies as...Kim Jong Un

     

     

     

    In related news, Trump was seen making an unannounced visit to his local anti-aircraft armory, asking which model would best be suited to blowing away an offender...


    by jollyroger on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 6:29pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:02pm

    Vindman's lawyer's statement:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:06pm

    Maybe get rid of the twin brother, too? If the Vindman's are like the Trump family, makes sense:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:09pm

    Yes, verily, the twin brother was escorted out at the same time!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:10pm

    Susan Collins is DISAPPOINTED https://t.co/d7kow19tf8

    — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) February 7, 2020

    Edit to add Frank Rich:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:04pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:06pm

    Rick Wilson: kneel, vassals:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:20pm

    @ tonite's Dem debate:

    Joe Biden gets the crowd to stand and give a round of applause for Lt. Col. Vindman.

    — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 8, 2020

    I confirm, just saw it, entire audience got up


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:41pm

