I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Whole thread of news story links and analysis by the Director of the Brennan Center for Democracy. Starting with:
1/ Today an appeals court rules members of Congress can’t sue over the emoluments clause. Also today: @washingtonpost reports the Secret Service pays up to $650 a night at Trump’s hotels. This is on top of the millions being spent by reps of foreign govts. https://t.co/WMkgqskQ5r
After a decade of stagnation, black and African-American workers have seen pay increase. One man’s story shows the hope — and limitations — with that shift.
The black unemployment rate is near a record low, wages for black Americans are rising, and young black men in particular have seen strong employment gains — all signs of the power of a strong labor market.
But also of it’s limitations. https://t.co/upChMg42c3 pic.twitter.com/DTNnwGRKa0
A dose of humility from 538: No one knows who's the most electable.
Political scientists study electability, but electability ain’t no science. Instead, researchers say, it’s basically a layer of ex post facto rationalization that we slather over a stack of psychological biases, media influence and self-fulfilling poll prophecies. It’s not bullshit, exactly; some people really are more likely to be elected than others. But the reasons behind it, and the ability to make assumptions based on it, well …
“[Electability] is this vague, floppy concept,” said Nichole Bauer, a professor of political communication at Louisiana State University. “We don’t know who is electable until someone is elected.”
Nearly 100Y After Tulsa Massacre,City Plans to Search Cemetery for Victims. In one of worst instances of racist violence in American history,a group of white ppl slaughtered black residents of Tulsa.For decades,city leaders rarely acknowledged it in public https://t.co/VjQNC5skp0— alain servais (@aservais1) February 6, 2020
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
By Christina Farr @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
This seems like it's major news - New York City just outlawed real estate broker fees on rentals?!? Like, an hour ago?!?https://t.co/zUSn4jmo1D pic.twitter.com/EJ64ZI3E9e— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 5, 2020
Full story https://t.co/iS45jYqjqC— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2020
Comments
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:22pm
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30pm
Ben Wittes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:37pm
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:42pm
he also just retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:02pm
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:10pm
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. I"m not really surprised or only mildly so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:28pm
Gayle Collins mentioned Mitt's dog on the car roof in like 25 op-eds that year - should've lost her journalism credentials for that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:32pm
Would the nation, the world and the future be better off if Romney won in 2012? Not criticizing Obama, but 8 years of Romney would beat 4 more of Obama followed by 4, or likely 8, years of Trump.
Romney, "the last honest Republican in America?"
by NCD on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:35pm
Hard to imagine him picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:57pm
Possible supreme picks have always been my priority in voting for prez, it's the most important thing the prez does, as we are stuck with it for a lifetime.
Comes to mind, tho: but that was when I was looking at a lifetime ahead of me. Now I'm not. I'm not as honorable, more selfish than, Mitt, I guess.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:13pm
Well I disagree with almost all of Romney's policy positions. But he's a good and honorable man who takes his responsibilities seriously. What a contrast to what we have now.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:33pm
sports fans admiring:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:53pm
Too funny, Red State jumping in on the Romney hunt
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:01pm
Even more absurd. The wingers are really really frustrated:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:03pm
GOP backed Biden on Burisma back then.
How times change.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/old-letter-proves-gop-senators-echo...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:25am
The Mitt Effect?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:05pm
Luntz to Geatz: looking to make yourself the minority party in the Senate?
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:28pm