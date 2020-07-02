    Revenge on The Menu at the White House

    Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst

    — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020

     

    Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV

    — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020

    Vindman's lawyer's statement:


