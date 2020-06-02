Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Comments
I was hoping to get something out of this but I haven't. I'm not buying at least not until I see more convincing elucidation of what she's saying about alternating turnout in decisive districts. Seems to me she just got lucky on one prediction and that it's all about liking Trump or hating Trump and no other examples. We know Trump has been divisive, DOH. What else is new? At the end of the article there's more of her fails. Just not at all convincing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:13pm
AA, I agree that her forecast record is thin, and I take her 2020 predictions with plenty of salt. But there's something to be said for the argument that most pundits are overly wedded to a 20th century election model that seems increasingly irrelevant in the 21st century. Do swing voters even matter anymore? Is ideology still relevant? Most evocative to me was her explanation that the 2016 electorate was composed of different people from the 2008 electorate. It's not that the same voters switched sides; it's that different voters went to the polls.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:41pm
Seeing this, I am reminded that one thing that can get infrequent voters to turn out is what he's labeling here as the Oprah or Judge Judy factor:
Fans of a celeb trust that they know the celeb's heart and that it's simpatico. But they don't know or trust politicians. If the celeb they trust is a passionate endorser, they make it a point to turn out.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:09am
p.s. Yes, this phenomenon always been with us in some form, but we never had anything like the *influencer* phenomenon of current times.There's constant formation of new tribes based not on familial ties or ethnicity but on taste and "likes". (And Oprah is an influencer progenitor, people fucking read what Oprah recommends. How Judge Judy decides informs moral lessons that fans effect. And yes, of course, after watching Trump say "you're fired" so many times, fans figure he's the one that finally will be able to rid them of the swamp, and they get off the couch to vote.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:08am