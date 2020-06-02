Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Comments
I was hoping to get something out of this but I haven't. I'm not buying at least not until I see more convincing elucidation of what she's saying about alternating turnout in decisive districts. Seems to me she just got lucky on one prediction and that it's all about liking Trump or hating Trump and no other examples. We know Trump has been divisive, DOH. What else is new? At the end of the article there's more of her fails. Just not at all convincing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:13pm
AA, I agree that her forecast record is thin, and I take her 2020 predictions with plenty of salt. But there's something to be said for the argument that most pundits are overly wedded to a 20th century election model that seems increasingly irrelevant in the 21st century. Do swing voters even matter anymore? Is ideology still relevant? Most evocative to me was her explanation that the 2016 electorate was composed of different people from the 2008 electorate. It's not that the same voters switched sides; it's that different voters went to the polls.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:41pm