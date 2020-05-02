Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
Comments
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:22pm
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30pm
Ben Wittes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:37pm
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:42pm
he also just retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:02pm
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:10pm
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. I"m not really surprised or only mildly so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:28pm
Gayle Collins mentioned Mitt's dog on the car roof in like 25 op-eds that year - should've lost her journalism credentials for that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:32pm
Would the nation, the world and the future be better off if Romney won in 2012? Not criticizing Obama, but 8 years of Romney would beat 4 more of Obama followed by 4, or likely 8, years of Trump.
Romney, "the last honest Republican in America?"
by NCD on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:35pm
Hard to imagine him picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:57pm
Possible supreme picks have always been my priority in voting for prez, it's the most important thing the prez does, as we are stuck with it for a lifetime.
Comes to mind, tho: but that was when I was looking at a lifetime ahead of me. Now I'm not. I'm not as honorable, more selfish than, Mitt, I guess.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:13pm
Well I disagree with almost all of Romney's policy positions. But he's a good and honorable man who takes his responsibilities seriously. What a contrast to what we have now.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:33pm
sports fans admiring:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:53pm
Too funny, Red State jumping in on the Romney hunt
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:01pm
Even more absurd. The wingers are really really frustrated:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:03pm
The Mitt Effect?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:05pm