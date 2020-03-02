Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
If you were finding your faith flagging, herewith reinforcement for believers.
Rush Limbaugh's ticket to Hell has been punched, and it won't be a pleasant ride.
Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson responded with commentary
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
By Christina Farr @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
This seems like it's major news - New York City just outlawed real estate broker fees on rentals?!? Like, an hour ago?!?https://t.co/zUSn4jmo1D pic.twitter.com/EJ64ZI3E9e— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 5, 2020
Full story https://t.co/iS45jYqjqC— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2020
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Google-owned @Jigsaw has developed a tool that it says will help journalists spot doctored photographs. https://t.co/MtCBWgUUz5— PEN America (@PENamerica) February 5, 2020
The GOP *really* wants Bernie. https://t.co/ggsHBp81E7— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 5, 2020
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
Comments
Evidently, Limbaugh has gotten the medal he wanted...
I would like a medal for smoking cigars, is what I’m saying.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/04/17/we_really_should_thank_smo...
by jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 8:38pm
WTF? From your Limbotomy 2015 link:
RUSH: " Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does. Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots. "
It will take F---ing 50 years to kill him libtardss..!!!!!
If he doesn't make it that long it'll be cuz the carrots dimwit.. he predicted it PERFECT GENIUS!
by NCD on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:52pm
As a subtext, behold the impotence of mere wealth in fhe face of entrenched ignorance! Here is a guy who could have availed himself of a variety of early warning scans, etc, which would have only been prudent given his tobacco history.
He even had a few anticipatory issues in 2013, but managed to evade the penetration of alarm into his fat smug brain.
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:17am
Just In...
Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh — 4M 26S AGO
(not The Onion, but @ TheHill.com)
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:53pm
Maybe she can circulate the "get well soon, Rush" card at the next debate (where she will, thank you, Jesus, be a spectator only).
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:18am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:37am
Medal of Freedumb.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:51am
Serendipitously, (or perhaps purposefully) Facebook conveniently adduced this ad to my feed. We can now price wih precision the foregone cost of early warning (happily) avoided by the Nazi Gasbag
Full-body Scan
Our most advanced scan. It screens for cancers in the head, neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
$1950
$180/month if paid monthly
Edit to add: for extra irony, I bet that's less than half the cost of a box of Cohibas...
by jollyroger on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:39pm
Since Lenny Bruce and the JFK assassination were invoked, I will see the Kobe Bryant joke and raise it by Paul Krassner.
Krassner's most notorious satire was the article "The Parts That Were Left Out of the Kennedy Book", which followed the censorship of William Manchester's book on the Kennedy assassination, The Death of a President. At the climax of the grotesque-genre short-story, Lyndon B. Johnson is described as having sexually penetrated the bullet-hole wound in the throat of John F. Kennedy's corpse.[15] According to Elliot Feldman, "Some members of the mainstream press and other Washington political wonks, including Daniel Ellsberg of Pentagon Papers fame, actually believed this incident to be true."[16] In a 1995 interview for the magazine Adbusters, Krassner commented: "People across the country believed – if only for a moment – that an act of presidential necrophilia had taken place. It worked because Jackie Kennedy had created so much curiosity by censoring the book she authorized – William Manchester's The Death Of A President – because what I wrote was a metaphorical truth about LBJ's personality presented in a literary context, and because the imagery was so shocking, it broke through the notion that the war in Vietnam was being conducted by sane men."[17]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Krassner
by jollyroger on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 8:59pm
The Angel of Karma finally hit the bullseye this time. About friggin' time.
by trenchgun (not verified) on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 2:23am
Pretty lazy of ur Karmic Angel to wait til normal mortality tables for obese smokers to kick in at 69.
Calculate yours:
https://www.bankrate.com/calculators/retirement/life-age-expectancy-calc...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 5:13am
Jonah Goldberg outs one of the fans as ranting and raving rabid foaming at the mouth, and still playing the bitter angry victim of the vast left wing conspiracy as if nothing every changed since 1992. (For those who don't remember, his mother, referred to here, is Lucianne Goldberg of the Lewinsky blue dress, a participant in the vast right wing conspiracy, she was the friend of Linda Tripp who heard the Monica Lewinsksy story from Linda and also already had a p.r. connection with Drudge.):
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 10:44pm
and none other than Ben Wittes gave him back up on the outing!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 10:48pm