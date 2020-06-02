Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
...after hours of chaotic messaging from hospital...
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang, doctor who alerted public to the outbreak, dies of the disease. https://t.co/9SNHwZVEjI— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
By Christina Farr @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
This seems like it's major news - New York City just outlawed real estate broker fees on rentals?!? Like, an hour ago?!?https://t.co/zUSn4jmo1D pic.twitter.com/EJ64ZI3E9e— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 5, 2020
Full story https://t.co/iS45jYqjqC— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2020
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Google-owned @Jigsaw has developed a tool that it says will help journalists spot doctored photographs. https://t.co/MtCBWgUUz5— PEN America (@PENamerica) February 5, 2020
The GOP *really* wants Bernie. https://t.co/ggsHBp81E7— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 5, 2020
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
Michael repeated your link and I commented there.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:15pm