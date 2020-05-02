Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
By Christina Farr @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
This seems like it's major news - New York City just outlawed real estate broker fees on rentals?!? Like, an hour ago?!?https://t.co/zUSn4jmo1D pic.twitter.com/EJ64ZI3E9e— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 5, 2020
Full story https://t.co/iS45jYqjqC— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2020
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Google-owned @Jigsaw has developed a tool that it says will help journalists spot doctored photographs. https://t.co/MtCBWgUUz5— PEN America (@PENamerica) February 5, 2020
The GOP *really* wants Bernie. https://t.co/ggsHBp81E7— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 5, 2020
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
“Senators are elected to make tough choices. We are required to study the facts of each issue before us and exercise our independent judgment in keeping with the oaths we take. The gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision," Jones said in a statement.
rut roh? DeBlasio overreach; "disruption" is all fun and games until somebody loses an eye?
To the admitted joy of most of the population, all the real estate brokers just lost half their income, so let's celebrate by having a super duper revolution?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:34pm