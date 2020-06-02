Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This is an excellent refresher and reminder of big picture "what's going on"; highly recommended.
The way impeachment played out underscores how the new media ecosystem is a problem for our democracy. @seanilling explains: https://t.co/SeNKqADoiR— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 6, 2020
By Tess Owen @ Vice.com, Feb. 6, 2020
“Not only is the terror threat diverse, it’s unrelenting," said FBI chief Chris Wray.
Oh my, the diversity word! Terrorist tactics available to everyone, equal opportunity, go figure!
Surgical masks worn to help prevent contracting coronavirus break facial recog in an ironic twist that would impress Michel Foucault. https://t.co/sc8wfTkbsn— David Carroll (@profcarroll) February 5, 2020
Do you have the sense that political analysts have no clue about how what drives elections anymore? Here's a poly sci professor with a different take and more hopeful forecast for 2020.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
By Christina Farr @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
This seems like it's major news - New York City just outlawed real estate broker fees on rentals?!? Like, an hour ago?!?https://t.co/zUSn4jmo1D pic.twitter.com/EJ64ZI3E9e— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 5, 2020
Full story https://t.co/iS45jYqjqC— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2020
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Google-owned @Jigsaw has developed a tool that it says will help journalists spot doctored photographs. https://t.co/MtCBWgUUz5— PEN America (@PENamerica) February 5, 2020
The GOP *really* wants Bernie. https://t.co/ggsHBp81E7— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 5, 2020
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
“Senators are elected to make tough choices. We are required to study the facts of each issue before us and exercise our independent judgment in keeping with the oaths we take. The gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision," Jones said in a statement.
Nice two paragraphs:
Now flip them around and think post-Trump presidency with Trump and fans still around selling curated narratives even if they lose. Do you really just want to continue with dueling faux narratives by strong leaders or start to try to fix the problem?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 3:52pm
Me I'm taking a long vacation. Hope you have it cleaned up when I get back.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 5:53pm
"populism"
I already hated it back in the early days of the blogosphere when bloggers whose work I actually enjoyed would get on their high horses about bringing down the "MSM" as if the NYTimes etc. was their enemy. It was anti-elite, nothing else. DKos was gonna save the world, citizen reporters the future...fuck those big shots who got reporter's jobs because they can write well, anybody can do it and will...
Reaping what they sowed.
It takes talent. If that's elite, I'm all for it.
Edit to add: do they bitch about Rachel Maddow now having a MSM job with a big salary and audience? Nope. Because she's "on their side". That's the problem right there: she's on their side. And the truth is she got the (admittedly partisan and slanted) job because she's talented and highly educated, not a "citizen reporter."
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:04pm
as I noted on another recent thread, this guy has an ancient quote for every news cycle:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:47pm