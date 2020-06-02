    Oh the Grand Old Duke

    By Flavius on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 12:28am |

     of York.

    He had ten thousand men

    He marched them up the hill

    ............................................................................................................

    House impeachment actions                                   Trump’s Approval

                                                                                     per  538


    9 24 Pelosi announces  impeachment                      42.4%
             inquiry


    10 31  House resolution to start                                 40.7
                hearing

    11/13    Start                                                               41.7
          


    12/10    Pelosi announces two articles                       41.7

      1/15     She appoints managers                                42.6                                                                                           ..    2020

      2/05     Trump's acquittal                                            43.5

     

    he marched them up the hill                                                                                                                                            u  and marched  them down again    

     

      

    Comments

    careful reading something into the latest polls


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 2:32am

    So the impeachment hearings left Trump   unscathed.

    Oh?

    We don't  know about the dog that didn't/couldn't  bark.  What would  Donnie's  ratings be now but for Adam's brilliantly conducted investigation?

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:50am

    85% of Republicans say impeachment was a waste of time. But that 15%? if 1/3 turns from Trump, it could make a big difference. Especially once we start looking at Independents.

    A lot of people were tired of Clinton/Gore by 2000, which tho Clinton wasn't on the ballot, Gore was effectively saddled with him (both wisely and unwisely trying to break free).

    Romney this week reminded people there's a non-soap opera version of the Republican Party that was viable just 8 years ago. *Some* one might hazard could be persuaded, like turning off the mobile phones a while and remembering what those days were like.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 9:40am

     

    Yeah, even if that 15% just nap instead of switching.

    I was  about  worried about  political  effect . Until it started .

    Morally it was always ,of course, correct.  Often the case with vote-losers. 

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:39pm

    Latest Comments

    more