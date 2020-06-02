Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
of York.
He had ten thousand men
He marched them up the hill
House impeachment actions Trump’s Approval
per 538
9 24 Pelosi announces impeachment 42.4%
inquiry
10 31 House resolution to start 40.7
hearing
11/13 Start 41.7
12/10 Pelosi announces two articles 41.7
1/15 She appoints managers 42.6 .. 2020
2/05 Trump's acquittal 43.5
he marched them up the hill u and marched them down again
Comments
careful reading something into the latest polls
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 2:32am
So the impeachment hearings left Trump unscathed.
Oh?
We don't know about the dog that didn't/couldn't bark. What would Donnie's ratings be now but for Adam's brilliantly conducted investigation?
by Flavius on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:50am
85% of Republicans say impeachment was a waste of time. But that 15%? if 1/3 turns from Trump, it could make a big difference. Especially once we start looking at Independents.
A lot of people were tired of Clinton/Gore by 2000, which tho Clinton wasn't on the ballot, Gore was effectively saddled with him (both wisely and unwisely trying to break free).
Romney this week reminded people there's a non-soap opera version of the Republican Party that was viable just 8 years ago. *Some* one might hazard could be persuaded, like turning off the mobile phones a while and remembering what those days were like.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 9:40am
Yeah, even if that 15% just nap instead of switching.
I was about worried about political effect . Until it started .
Morally it was always ,of course, correct. Often the case with vote-losers.
by Flavius on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:39pm