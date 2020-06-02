Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of Iowa following chaos and delayed results during the state’s Democratic caucuses earlier this week.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted early Thursday afternoon.
Comments
From the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/06/upshot/iowa-caucuses-errors-results.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 12:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 3:30pm
re: Bernie Sanders has declared victory in Iowa, without the final results Sanders just declared a “strong victory” in Iowa, after the DNC called for a recanvass.
I think they should let him do this! Because that and two cents will get him...? What do you actually "win" if you are the "winner"? It's like "Next?" It's a fucking little traditional caucus game that few voters pay attention to now and in the past have relied upon talking heads to pay attention to for them, for crying out loud.
More and more I think that the delayed results are a good thing. The whole Iowa caucus thing is a relic of a past universe where instant reports of who won is parlayed by a ruling political machine of media and talking heads to create "buzz" among the larger population. It was basically a P.R. thing. Where the positive P.R. then influenced donors and other money. Via television mostly.
That kind of "P.R. buzz" is really not going to continue to work. People are empowered to make their own individual narratives, they don't have to follow the old way. The only purpose an early voting event like this is going to serve from now is for the candidates to practice their person-to-person and small group selling skills. The results predict little of how the rest of this will play out.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:31pm
p.s. I don't intend to belittle the importance of the issue of a messed up voting system and how this reflects on the Dem party's capabilities to execute a plan. That's very serious. They need to fix that. (Even in the old "candidate decided in the back room" days, they knew they had to keep that secret and give the impression of a fair process going on.) It's just that who "wins" this little early race means very little, it has far less power than the little power it used to have.
Saving grace is that it happened with this little state game and not later. Very good that this didn't happen with a bigger and more important state!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:31pm