By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
Let’s not overstate the issue, however. He absolutely does have a comprehensive institutional victory under his belt when it comes to criminal justice reform.The ad simply didn’t didn’t spell it out. It’s called the First Sep Act. Trump signed it into law in December 2018, months after Johnson’s sentence was commuted. It was a rare bipartisan victory for an administration characterized by controversy [....]
” He reportedly wasn’t even an initial driving force behind the First Step Act. Son-in-law Jared Kushner brought up criminal justice reform so much that Trump got annoyed with him, according to “current and former administration officials” cited by The Washington Post.
Comments
Ohmygawd... I'm shocked...
I'm so shocked... I'm really really shocked...
Oh and did you know that water is wet.
The Star is keeping track of every false claim
Trump has made since his inauguration.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:13am
That number is WAY low.
by CVille Dem on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:37pm
We're tired.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:59am
Strippers rip JLo's pole dance
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e39e81dc5b67068295344db
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:58pm
and my question is: this has to do with football, what?
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:07pm
Halftime and, er, the uprights? #TakeAThigh? Scrimmage at the 50? Ok, pushing it, gasping for air.... Dancing in the end zone? Too many playas on the field? Ok, I'm done, no overtime, sudden death.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:17pm
wrong answer! Football players and fans are all sexist pigs and JLo needs to go to re-education camp!
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
more seriously, here's a different feminist meme that's been going around on that. (I agree with Katya exclamation points)
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:40pm
I couldn't agree more. She should have done that pole dance on the goal posts.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:49pm