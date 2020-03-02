Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
If you were finding your faith flagging, herewith reinforcement for believers.
Rush Limbaugh's ticket to Hell has been punched, and it won't be a pleasant ride.
Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson responded with commentary
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Google-owned @Jigsaw has developed a tool that it says will help journalists spot doctored photographs. https://t.co/MtCBWgUUz5— PEN America (@PENamerica) February 5, 2020
The GOP *really* wants Bernie. https://t.co/ggsHBp81E7— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 5, 2020
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, Feb. 5
“Senators are elected to make tough choices. We are required to study the facts of each issue before us and exercise our independent judgment in keeping with the oaths we take. The gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision," Jones said in a statement.
The airline pilot had just seen a plane blown out of the sky over Tehran, and he had a question for air controllers: “Is our course O.K.?” “Yes,” he was told. “I don’t think there will be any problem for you.” “God forbid!” the pilot said. https://t.co/0e2rg3GZeJ— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 5, 2020
This Ipsos poll is a fascinating and terrifying insight. Basically, the disinfo over the summer has worked. Voters are more confused and polarised on climate science than ever. We are in a bad place. https://t.co/sWBLEzbO4k via @brisbanetimes— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) February 4, 2020
Good article about an aspect of Yang's campaign I hadn't considered.https://t.co/oksNtDD3ei— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) February 4, 2020
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
Although Iraqi authorities insist they don't know who has killed more than 500 protesters, evidence points to the PMU and specific parts of the PMU; who gave the order? Who approved assassinations of dozens of activists? AAH, KH, Badr, Khorasani? https://t.co/8rQr4OAxH8— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) February 3, 2020
Though Oprah Winfrey pulled her support for the film, early reviews have been strong for the controversial new release https://t.co/SsH4JrLDOn— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 3, 2020
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Evidently, Limbaugh has gotten the medal he wanted...
I would like a medal for smoking cigars, is what I’m saying.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/04/17/we_really_should_thank_smo...
by jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 8:38pm
WTF? From your Limbotomy 2015 link:
RUSH: " Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does. Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots. "
It will take F---ing 50 years to kill him libtardss..!!!!!
If he doesn't make it that long it'll be cuz the carrots dimwit.. he predicted it PERFECT GENIUS!
by NCD on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:52pm
As a subtext, behold the impotence of mere wealth in fhe face of entrenched ignorance! Here is a guy who could have availed himself of a variety of early warning scans, etc, which would have only been prudent given his tobacco history.
He even had a few anticipatory issues in 2013, but managed to evade the penetration of alarm into his fat smug brain.
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:17am
Just In...
Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh — 4M 26S AGO
(not The Onion, but @ TheHill.com)
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:53pm
Maybe she can circulate the "get well soon, Rush" card at the next debate (where she will, thank you, Jesus, be a spectator only).
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:18am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:37am
Medal of Freedumb.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:51am
Serendipitously, (or perhaps purposefully) Facebook conveniently adduced this ad to my feed. We can now price wih precision the foregone cost of early warning (happily) avoided by the Nazi Gasbag
Full-body Scan
Our most advanced scan. It screens for cancers in the head, neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
$1950
$180/month if paid monthly
Edit to add: for extra irony, I bet that's less than half the cost of a box of Cohibas...
by jollyroger on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:39pm