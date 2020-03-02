    jollyroger's picture

    Rush Limbaugh spoke...and Jesus stretched forth his might arm...

    By jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 4:42pm |

    If you were finding your faith flagging, herewith reinforcement for believers.

     

    Rush Limbaugh's ticket to Hell has been punched, and it won't be a pleasant ride.

     

    Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson responded with commentary

     

     

     

    Evidently, Limbaugh has gotten the medal he wanted...

     

     I would like a medal for smoking cigars, is what I’m saying.

    https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/04/17/we_really_should_thank_smo...


    by jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 8:38pm

    WTF? From your Limbotomy 2015 link:

    RUSH: " Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does. Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots. "

    It will take F---ing 50 years to kill him libtardss..!!!!!

    If he doesn't make it that long it'll be cuz the carrots dimwit.. he predicted it PERFECT GENIUS!


    by NCD on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:52pm

    As a subtext, behold the impotence of mere wealth in fhe face of entrenched ignorance!  Here is a guy who could have availed himself of a variety of early warning scans, etc, which would have only been prudent given his tobacco history.

     

    He even had a few anticipatory issues in 2013, but managed to evade the penetration of alarm into his fat smug brain.


    by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:17am

    Just In...

    (not The Onion, but @ TheHill.com)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:53pm

    Maybe she can circulate the "get well soon, Rush" card at the next debate (where she will, thank you, Jesus, be a spectator only).


    by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:18am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:37am

    Medal of Freedumb.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:51am

    Serendipitously, (or perhaps purposefully) Facebook conveniently adduced this ad to my feed.  We can now price wih precision the foregone cost of early warning (happily) avoided by the Nazi Gasbag

     

     

    Full-body Scan

    Our most advanced scan. It screens for cancers in the head, neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis.

    $1950

    $180/month if paid monthly

    • 60-minute scan
    • Organs included: brain, thyroid, liver, kidneys, pancreas, gallbladder, adrenal glands, bladder, prostate, and bones (for lesions from multiple myeloma).
    • For men at high risk of lung cancer, the Ezra medical provider may also include a low dose CT (LDCT) of the lungs, at no extra charge.

    Edit to add: for extra irony, I bet that's less than half the cost of a box of Cohibas...


    by jollyroger on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:08am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:39pm

