Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
Comments
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:22pm
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30pm
Ben Wittes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:37pm
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:42pm
he also just retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:02pm
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:10pm
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:27pm