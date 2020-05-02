Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
Comments
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
Ben Wittes:
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
he also just retweeted this:
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
