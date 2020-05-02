“Senators are elected to make tough choices. We are required to study the facts of each issue before us and exercise our independent judgment in keeping with the oaths we take. The gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision," Jones said in a statement.
The airline pilot had just seen a plane blown out of the sky over Tehran, and he had a question for air controllers: “Is our course O.K.?” “Yes,” he was told. “I don’t think there will be any problem for you.” “God forbid!” the pilot said. https://t.co/0e2rg3GZeJ
This Ipsos poll is a fascinating and terrifying insight. Basically, the disinfo over the summer has worked. Voters are more confused and polarised on climate science than ever. We are in a bad place. https://t.co/sWBLEzbO4k via @brisbanetimes
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
Although Iraqi authorities insist they don't know who has killed more than 500 protesters, evidence points to the PMU and specific parts of the PMU; who gave the order? Who approved assassinations of dozens of activists? AAH, KH, Badr, Khorasani? https://t.co/8rQr4OAxH8
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Comments
major major major selling point for Trump 2020:
It's a given that they are going to attack whoever is the Dem candidate as "going to destroy the job market."
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:46pm