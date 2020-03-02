Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
If you were finding your faith flagging, herewith reinforcement for believers.
Rush Limbaugh's ticket to Hell has been punched, and it won't be a pleasant ride.
Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson responded with commentary
Comments
Evidently, Limbaugh has gotten the medal he wanted...
I would like a medal for smoking cigars, is what I’m saying.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2015/04/17/we_really_should_thank_smo...
by jollyroger on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 8:38pm
WTF? From your Limbotomy 2015 link:
RUSH: " Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does. Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots. "
It will take F---ing 50 years to kill him libtardss..!!!!!
If he doesn't make it that long it'll be cuz the carrots dimwit.. he predicted it PERFECT GENIUS!
by NCD on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 9:52pm
As a subtext, behold the impotence of mere wealth in fhe face of entrenched ignorance! Here is a guy who could have availed himself of a variety of early warning scans, etc, which would have only been prudent given his tobacco history.
He even had a few anticipatory issues in 2013, but managed to evade the penetration of alarm into his fat smug brain.
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:17am
Just In...
Tulsi Gabbard sends 'love and best wishes' to Rush Limbaugh — 4M 26S AGO
(not The Onion, but @ TheHill.com)
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:53pm
Maybe she can circulate the "get well soon, Rush" card at the next debate (where she will, thank you, Jesus, be a spectator only).
by jollyroger on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:18am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:37am
Medal of Freedumb.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:51am