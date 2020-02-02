Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NBC: John Kerry “was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid ‘the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.’” https://t.co/Q9TE5pWNqY— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020
He deleted it. But it was beautiful while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/DNR1nDMTwQ— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2020
The airline pilot had just seen a plane blown out of the sky over Tehran, and he had a question for air controllers: “Is our course O.K.?” “Yes,” he was told. “I don’t think there will be any problem for you.” “God forbid!” the pilot said. https://t.co/0e2rg3GZeJ— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 5, 2020
This Ipsos poll is a fascinating and terrifying insight. Basically, the disinfo over the summer has worked. Voters are more confused and polarised on climate science than ever. We are in a bad place. https://t.co/sWBLEzbO4k via @brisbanetimes— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) February 4, 2020
Good article about an aspect of Yang's campaign I hadn't considered.https://t.co/oksNtDD3ei— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) February 4, 2020
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
Although Iraqi authorities insist they don't know who has killed more than 500 protesters, evidence points to the PMU and specific parts of the PMU; who gave the order? Who approved assassinations of dozens of activists? AAH, KH, Badr, Khorasani? https://t.co/8rQr4OAxH8— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) February 3, 2020
Though Oprah Winfrey pulled her support for the film, early reviews have been strong for the controversial new release https://t.co/SsH4JrLDOn— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 3, 2020
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:18pm
Uh, we needed FDR 1.0 when there were Hoovervilles, we needed FDR 2.0 when there were Hitlervilles, and we needed Obama 1.0 (tho perhaps more aggressive & populist) when we had a financial meltdown, auto industry collapsing, and massive home repossession.
The idea we need to run drastic measures in not-so-drastic times is pure Bernie gold.
If we'd gotten Hillary in 2016, it would've been the steady progress we needed, not the
"let's pull our hair out and demand we toss everything around the room & scream at the TV" approach.
Global warming? Check. Free trade (balancing China's hegemony, with some worker protections)? Check.
Education reform? Check. Unemployment relief for the heartland? Check.
Expansion of healthcare? Check. And so on.
Bernie and Susan Sarandon and others wanted this Trumpian crisis, so they can pretend to solve it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:02pm
I was hoping Warren would be the voice of left pragmatism over Sanders leftist revolution. I think that's who she truly is but I'll admit she's moved from that position to embrace much of Sanders leftist stupidity. I'm not sure why, perhaps hoping to pull some of Sanders supporters from him.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:28pm
Yeah, on financials she's rock solid, and while I thought she was overreaching in trying to break up Facebook, Amazon, etc., within weeks of her pitching this it became obvious she was right.
But the rest of the gobbledygook? Driving her brand down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:36pm
FDR 1.0 was a don't shake the white supremacy boat politician, he catered to, and was wildly supported by, the racist South. The Republicans own that tribe now, they are no longer "progressives."
Tweet it to Kapur.. .!!
In his book "Fear Itself" Ira Katznelson quotes Representative Rankin of Mississippi in the 73rd Congress of 1933, speaking on the House floor in support of funding FDR's Tennessee Valley Authority, Rankin said that the TVA will "produce more energy than the labor of all the slaves freed in the war"
On FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":
"Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."
by NCD on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:17pm
Oh God, didn't we debate this book/author already?
Here, read:
https://rooseveltinstitute.org/african-americans-and-new-deal-look-back-...
http://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtID=2&psid=3447
https://livingnewdeal.org/what-was-the-new-deal/new-deal-inclusion/afric...
https://millercenter.org/president/fdroosevelt/the-american-franchise
https://courses.lumenlearning.com/boundless-ushistory/chapter/minorities...
Of course FDR made compromises with whites who controlled the power in the South, and it wasn't perfect and there were some serious gaps, especially among tenant farmers. (the lynching law was more symbolic, as lynchings had long faded as a common practice). But much of Katznelson's bitching is about early days of the program, when attention to blacks improved over time. And of course this fits into the right's agenda to say FDR wasn't that great in the first place (never mind how Hoover continued Coolidge's policies into the ditch and adamantly did nothing - kinda like George W going into 2009).
But hey, Bernie's going to become president and change everything without Senate control and still a Republican lock on legislatures and the Supreme Court, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 2:47am
I don't even like the use of terminology and the comparison now that I think on it and you bring these old debates up. It should stop, let's drop these old stereotypes, they are ridiculous actually.This is where it is helpful to bring in Andrew Yang types to talk as if we are well into the 21st century, because: we are!
FDR was first elected 87 years ago. Things were, um, different. Here's just one thing as an example, quote came up first thing on my google, don't know how accurate the paper, accurate enough for my point:
The difference between now and then: kinda absurd: full employment, dropping real wages. Problems different, world different, solutions different....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 3:13am
Hah: 1) GOP dirty trick tried to influence results 2) Bluff called!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:30pm
Nate Silver, done with his Superbowl work, can now opine,and does a lot:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 11:48pm
This is the funniest CNN coverage I've ever seen. I don't know who came up with up this delay in reporting caucus results, but I applaud them. Comic genius.
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:04pm
Thanks I had the teevee off, I just turned it off. Amy right now is talking how she's gonna be just like FDR and know you and fight for you...
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:14pm
I see this upon opening Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:02am
I actually don't buy that this will do them much good, only horse race junkies care about Iowa and NH, most people aren't even paying attention until like Super Tuesday.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:10am
Nate Silver & Markos (DKos founder):
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:12am
He describes self as Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine; Election Law Blogger. Coming 2/4/20: Election Meltdown (Preorders http://electionmeltdown.com )
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:41am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:44am
Nate Silver, a few minutes ago, guessing using campaign-reported numbers:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:24am
Nate added two followup tweets:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:31am
What happened Monday evening bolsters the argument that the state should not have the first primary.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/iowa-caucus-night-is-an-utter-disaster?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:13am
Using an untested app from an unnamed secret corporation named Shadow Inc. at least sounds better than using Giuliani's Russian funded Fraud Guarantee.
The fiasco has not helped the M4A movement GOP using it, "they can't run a caucus, and want to take over your healthcare".
by NCD on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:45am
Iowa should have the decency to step away.
Edit to add:
From Politico
The Death of Iowa
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/04/the-death-of-iowa-110655
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 11:28am
The reason Iowa usually works is it's folksy, kind of spread out, requires some organization & pitch, and ultimately some staying power.
If you do it in Illinois, you're going to end up focusing on Chicago. Great to deal with some metro areas, since much of the country's main centers are metro, but overall one of the problems we're seeing globally is an inability to address what's going on *outside* the metro areas. Whatcha gonna do once you've seen Gay Paris? Abandon the countryside, like they have in Spain, where basically 70% of the country's a ghost town. 8-12 grandparents & great-grandparents to 1 grandchild - just twisted.
It pisses me off when people pretend caucuses are democratic, but as an incubator, a Petri dish, I do think they're useful, especially for early stage. Sure, lose Iowa and pull it together for Super Tuesday, no prob. But still, there's a chance for a lesser known to get better known on a small stage. Once it gets to 15 states, the idea of saying something new is over. Again, there's a usefulness in not talking to the media, but talking to the people. Once you get into a 15-state megabuy of marketing messaging, again, it'll never be personal again.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 2:59pm
There's certain benefits in starting with small states but imo ranked choice voting could replace the only benefit of a caucus.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 3:20pm
like your comment! Yes early primary activities in the current world as it is need to be folksy and it's important that they are not too urban.
Overall, most important point, though = this is not a democracy, it's a political party! That's the one misunderstanding that bugs me the most.
If you don't like what they are doing, you're supposed to go form your own party.
Yes, of course, it's in their interest to be big tent as possible and not lose members but gain more members. But things within the party do not have to be "fair", they can be however they want them to be, even "unfair" on purpose.
Helpful to keep this in mind, too: many of the founding fathers hoped we wouldn't have any political parties at all, they feared they may sort of ruin the whole democracy thing.
Any criticism is basically like criticizing the coaching of a sports team, where you are entitled to your opinion but it's not worth that much. If you don't like what they are doing, you have to become an actual member of the team and try to influence the coaches.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 3:30pm
p.s. I personally have always found it interesting because it's been feedback on culture change from classic "flyover" country. The process, using just folks from left half of the liberal/conservative divide, sort of removes it from elite media giving us their interpretation of "what's going on." There is often a shock as in: things may be more complicated than what the conventional wisdom has been telling us. I.E., black guy with terrorist name wins.In Iowa! Now it's: a little out gay guy does well. In Iowa! Granted, they are politically active people, not the couch potatoes, but it's still valuable info.
As far as delegates and the presidential nomination: not such a big deal except for political junkies and donors. Wrong just as often as right.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:08pm
If you don't like what they are doing, you're supposed to go form your own party.
That, as you pointed out, is based on desires of the founding fathers that didn't play out as they hoped and mistaken guesses about what they expected to happen. With out ranked choice voting there won't be significant third or more parties because if there were it would be the end to anything near to the policies the two parties support. Also leaving the party if one is upset with certain processes or policies isn't the only option. One can also attempt to change it from within. If enough of the members decide they want more democracy within the party it's absolutely their prerogative to attempt to make it so.
I think it's time we put these arguments to rest except as an example that the founding fathers weren't infallible and made errors in judgment, planning, and execution.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:45pm
Fortunately we're much better than they were at future planning and coming up with rules that work.
I sometimes look back at them blokes and think, "They were so primitive..."
I mean shit, they couldn't even come up with Lotto.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:55pm
Iowa is not representative of the diversity of the Democratic Party. Thus it can be a disadvantage for candidates of color. Obama was a one of a kind candidate. Neither Iowa or New Hampshire deserve to take the lead. Hillary got more votes than Trump. We need to put more focus on turnout in a few critical electoral college states without ignoring the wishes of ethnic minorities in the early voting states.
Many claim that it was Iowa that convinced blacks to feel free to vote for Obama. Actual polling shows that Obama was leading in South Carolina prior to the vote taking place in South Carolina.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/29/us/politics/obama-iowa-caucus-2008.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:19pm
Obama was a one of a kind candidate
IOWA!
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:20am
I just heard David Gergen say this about Iowa primaries on Cuomo's show:
there is a tendency to favor underdogs with fresh faces
He mentioned Jimmy Carter besides Obama and Buttigieg. That the process there favors a sor of divining what the rest of the country may want, before the rest of the country even knows who these people are.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:28am
Yes once again. By being easier, it favors new blood to break through. Hasn't worked too well this year, old ppl hanging on everywhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:05am
I would like to harp on this point. Lots of delegates from rural Obama to Trump country. For an out gay man! Radical culture change!
The heartland corrupted by Hollywood! They probably have no problem with drag queens reading stories to the kiddies in the library either!
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:17am
compare and contrast "cultural standards and societal norms”: Iowa and Qatar.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 3:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 3:59pm
Nate Silver update 11:06 pm:, it's Buttigieg and/or Sanders, and link to published article on how 538 is going to handle it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 11:01pm