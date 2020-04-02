    Don't complain about IOWA

    By Flavius on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 2:52pm |

    Trump's usual crowing will have cost him some votes.

    Don't give them back by emulating him. Apart from other reasons not to, such as common courtesy.

    Complaints ought to be  limited to those who have never made a mistake.

    Like me!

    It has to be said that it is ridiculous to allow Iowa to remain the lead state in the primaries.

    You cower before Trump and default to the position that no matter what evil Trump commits, Progressives are always in the wrong.

    If Trump is re-elected, it will because that is what the country has become.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:34pm


     

    https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/news/2016/02/05/130647/what-about-white-voters/

    Democratic candidates are not going to get the majority of the white vote
    Obama lost the white vote by 20%.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:48pm

    I don't get why you think that matters. 90% of 12.7% of the population is significantly less votes than 40% of  73% of the population. You think black people should get some award for being 90% democrats?


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:23pm

    Oh, look at desert man, pulls out some Bayesian logic & thinks he rules the internet for the day...
    (hmmm, guess he does. Nate Silver'd approve.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:53pm

    I'm pointing out that the Presidential election can be won without winning a majority of the white vote. Democrats are already reaching out to white voters. It is unlikely that Democrats will win the majority of the white vote in 2020. If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency. 
     

    Edit to add

    Impact of black voter turnout 

    Among the many factors that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s shocking defeat in 2016, one pretty much everyone agrees upon (though not necessarily about its relative significance) is a falloff in African-American turnout relative to 2012. The numbers are clear, as Politico reported in 2017:

    The Census’ Current Population Survey, released Wednesday, shows 65 percent of white citizens cast ballots in last year’s presidential election, up from 64 percent four years earlier.

     

    But the turnout rate among African-American citizens tumbled sharply, the survey shows. Only 59 percent of black citizens voted in 2016, down from 66 percent in 2012 and 65 percent in 2008.

    Those national numbers may underestimate the size and impact of lower black turnout in individual battleground states, as Osita Nwanevu observed:

    Crucially, the drop in black turnout was even sharper in states where the margin of victory was less than 10 points than it was nationally — in those battleground states, black turnout dropped 5.3 points. In two critical states that swung to Trump — Michigan and Wisconsin — black turnout dropped by just more than 12 points. Declines were less dramatic but significant in other swing states Trump carried: Ohio (down 7.5 points), Florida (4.2), and Pennsylvania (2.1). White turnout declined modestly in each of those swing states but Florida and Pennsylvania, where it increased by 3.5 points and 5.2 points respectively. Clinton lost each of those swing states but Ohio by a margin of less than 2 points.

    Conversely, a return to higher black turnout could be a key element in toppling Trump next year. In a major study from the Center for American Progress, Ruy Teixeira and John Halpin project that natural demographic trends in the last four years plus a return to 2012 levels of African-American voting would flip four states — Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — and give Democrats a 294-244 majority in the Electoral College. And even if black voting turnout doesn’t quite hit those levels, in many states even marginal changes in turnout and Democratic vote-share could make the difference in a close race.


    https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/11/how-can-democrats-get-the-black-turnout-they-need-in-2020.html

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:12pm

     If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency. 

    If democrats only rely on the black vote it will be a landslide republican victory that makes McGovern's numbers look great. Even if the black turnout is 100%

    he 2016 turnout for blacks was higher than the 04 turnout. Of course you're going to get numbers like that if you compare any presidential vote to the two elections with the first black man running for president. Black turnout hasn't really dropped. It's returned to normal levels we've seen when a black man isn't the democratic candidate. I doubt we'll ever see black turnout that high even when the second black man runs for president. Getting 1 or 2% of the white suburban women to switch to the democrats probably results in more votes than increasing the black turnout 5%. And that's probably easier to accomplish. with the sexist Trump as the republican candidate


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:51pm

    Blacks have to vote 80-85%+ for Democrats to be viable in Presidential campaigns.

    Start working on the medal.

    Edit to add:

    John Kerry won 84% of the black vote in Ohio

    Barack Obama won 97% of the black vote in Ohio

    John Kerry did not win the Presidency 


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:15pm

    Democrats have to get about 40% of the white vote to be viable in presidential elections. And that's a far larger number of votes than democrats get from blacks. Democrats have to get votes from both white and black people. But most of the votes they get will come from whites. It's simple math not algebra or calculus. How did you ever graduate from elementary school?


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:50pm

    I would like to add, if you're talking the vote for president: especially in certain states. States  with demographics kinda like: Iowa.

    Is like I facetiously said in the first comment on PP's post here, same old same old, over and over and over. He has a dream delusion that there is no Electoral College.

    PA, MI, WI, FL:

    (note: no mention of NYC, Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, Memphis, New Orleans....

    Detroit and Flint and Miami and Milwaukee?  Yes!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:25pm

    Or states like California where the Asian population is more than twice the black population, not to even mention Hispanics. The demographics of each state make this a more complex conversation. I just thoought trying to get into that more complex conversation with rmrd would be a waste of time so I kept it simple


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:36pm

    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:48pm

    But what would go with my point here: California will not matter in the 2020 presidential election, only purple or swing states count. California is going to be blue in the presidential even if every single black and Asian person stays home. To talk GOTV  to communities with high percentage of Afro Americans is absurd, Trump's opponent's campaign will only care about them in a few select swing states.  To talk about the presidential race as if nationwide demographics matter is absurd, especially this time.

    Matters in House races. Senate races more like presidential...


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:48pm

    Imo you're making the same error that rmrd is making. Those small swing states only matter because a huge state like California is blue. Just like the small black vote only matters because 40% of whites vote democratic. They all matter for the win. 


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:58pm

    As I said, blacks have to go > 80% for the Democrats to win the national election. They need catering just like Iowans.

    Buttigieg and Sanders may win in Iowa and New Hampshire, but crash and burn in South Carolina and more diverse states. Sanders had four years to get his act together racially and failed. We will see if ethnic minority voters shift after the wins in mostly white states.

    Latinos need some Democratic love as well.

    Whites who are still on the fence regarding Trump are going to be more like Susan Collins than Jennifer Rubin. White people appalled by Trump have already peeled off.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 9:57pm

    Here: AFRICAN-AMERICAN POPULATION Click on a state to view related charts and data.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:34pm

    Watch what happens if they don't turn out and vote for the Democratic candidate in high numbers. You are wearing blinders.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:00pm

    If Tlaib & Michael Moore keep booing Hillary, yes, we'll probably lose the white vote.

    Odd thing about white pipple, despite a lot of oxycontin & suicide stats, we just don't seem to be killing ourselves in near the numbers needed for the revolution to take place.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:51pm

    Tlaib apologized.

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rashida-tlaib-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders-iowa_n_5e35ca47c5b6f262332a6b3b

    Michael Moore is Michael Moore.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:06pm

    That's an apology? Try that with your wife - you'll be out of the house.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:23pm

    FEEL THE BERN..!!!!


    by NCD on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:11pm

    If Sanders' associates are pathetic enough to turn off other Democrats, they will have other Democrats to choose from.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:13pm

    Yeah, such teamwork! It's almost like we have two opposing political parties here, eh? cheeky


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:00pm

    We do

    Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party 


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:01pm

