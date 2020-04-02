Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump's usual crowing will have cost him some votes.
Don't give them back by emulating him. Apart from other reasons not to, such as common courtesy.
Complaints ought to be limited to those who have never made a mistake.
Like me!
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
Comments
It has to be said that it is ridiculous to allow Iowa to remain the lead state in the primaries.
You cower before Trump and default to the position that no matter what evil Trump commits, Progressives are always in the wrong.
If Trump is re-elected, it will because that is what the country has become.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:34pm
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/news/2016/02/05/130647/what-about-white-voters/
Democratic candidates are not going to get the majority of the white vote
Obama lost the white vote by 20%.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:48pm
I don't get why you think that matters. 90% of 12.7% of the population is significantly less votes than 40% of 73% of the population. You think black people should get some award for being 90% democrats?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:23pm
Oh, look at desert man, pulls out some Bayesian logic & thinks he rules the internet for the day...
(hmmm, guess he does. Nate Silver'd approve.)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:53pm
I'm pointing out that the Presidential election can be won without winning a majority of the white vote. Democrats are already reaching out to white voters. It is unlikely that Democrats will win the majority of the white vote in 2020. If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency.
Edit to add
Impact of black voter turnout
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/11/how-can-democrats-get-the-black-turnout-they-need-in-2020.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:12pm
If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency.
If democrats only rely on the black vote it will be a landslide republican victory that makes McGovern's numbers look great. Even if the black turnout is 100%
he 2016 turnout for blacks was higher than the 04 turnout. Of course you're going to get numbers like that if you compare any presidential vote to the two elections with the first black man running for president. Black turnout hasn't really dropped. It's returned to normal levels we've seen when a black man isn't the democratic candidate. I doubt we'll ever see black turnout that high even when the second black man runs for president. Getting 1 or 2% of the white suburban women to switch to the democrats probably results in more votes than increasing the black turnout 5%. And that's probably easier to accomplish. with the sexist Trump as the republican candidate
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:51pm
Blacks have to vote 80-85%+ for Democrats to be viable in Presidential campaigns.
Start working on the medal.
Edit to add:
John Kerry won 84% of the black vote in Ohio
Barack Obama won 97% of the black vote in Ohio
John Kerry did not win the Presidency
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:15pm
Democrats have to get about 40% of the white vote to be viable in presidential elections. And that's a far larger number of votes than democrats get from blacks. Democrats have to get votes from both white and black people. But most of the votes they get will come from whites. It's simple math not algebra ir calculus. How did you ever graduate from elementary school?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:42pm
If Tlaib & Michael Moore keep booing Hillary, yes, we'll probably lose the white vote.
Odd thing about white pipple, despite a lot of oxycontin & suicide stats, we just don't seem to be killing ourselves in near the numbers needed for the revolution to take place.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:51pm
Tlaib apologized.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rashida-tlaib-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders-iowa_n_5e35ca47c5b6f262332a6b3b
Michael Moore is Michael Moore.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:06pm
That's an apology? Try that with your wife - you'll be out of the house.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:23pm
FEEL THE BERN..!!!!
by NCD on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:11pm
If Sanders' associates are pathetic enough to turn off other Democrats, they will have other Democrats to choose from.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:13pm