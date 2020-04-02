Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump's usual crowing will have cost him some votes.
Don't give them back by emulating him. Apart from other reasons not to, such as common courtesy.
Complaints ought to be limited to those who have never made a mistake.
Like me!
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
By Lauren Harris @ CJR.com, Jan. 31
WE IN THE CJR NEWSROOM were discussing the new NewsCorp aggregation site—somewhere between the Drudge Report and Google News—that is absurdly named Knewz. One of us attempted to load the site, which is knewz.com, but instead went to theknewz.com, which is the site of a polka band called The Knewz. So we thought we’d ask them about their namesake. Bandleader Tom Picciano answered our questions; our conversation has been edited for clarity [....]
Comments
It has to be said that it is ridiculous to allow Iowa to remain the lead state in the primaries.
You cower before Trump and default to the position that no matter what evil Trump commits, Progressives are always in the wrong.
If Trump is re-elected, it will because that is what the country has become.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:34pm
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/news/2016/02/05/130647/what-about-white-voters/
Democratic candidates are not going to get the majority of the white vote
Obama lost the white vote by 20%.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:48pm